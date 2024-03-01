St. Vincent Shares New Song ”Broken Man” Featuring Dave Grohl on Drums

While Dave Grohl spends the majority of his time working with his band Foo Fighters, the musician somehow finds time to break into Hollywood, write new music, and perform alongside stars like St. Vincent. Although once part of the iconic band, Nirvana, Grohl watched his fame skyrocket as he released songs like “Monkey Wrench”, “Walk”, and “Everlong”. He even starred in the horror comedy Studio 666. Recently, St. Vincent shared a new track for her upcoming LP All Born Screaming. And to create that perfect sound for “Broken Man”, she enlisted the help of Grohl.

Speaking with NME about the new single, Anne Clark, who goes by the name St. Vincent, detailed how “Broken Man” consisted of several drummers. She said, “From the beginning of the song, it’s a slow-burn. The shape of the song is climbing the mountain, because it just grows and grows. There are essentially three drummers on the track: the first part is my programming, the second part Mark Guiliana comes in…” Finding a place for Grohl, St. Vincent added, “then at the very end of the track – just when you think it can’t get any higher – Grohl comes in with this absolute reckless spirit and just takes it to the edge.”

St. Vincent Declares “It Sounds Real Because It Is Real”

Looking at the comments, fans praised the singer for the new track as some wrote, “What I love most about St. Vincent is the fact that EVERY music video makes you feel uneasy or uncomfortable in some way (cruel, cheerleader, slow disco, birth in reverse, and so forth). I hope Annie never loses this iconic visual identity.” Another fan added, “One of the absolute musical greats of our time has delivered a brilliant new song!!! an INSTANT discography highlight, as it were. Welcome back, legendary queen, thank you for this powerful anthem.”

While just a teaser of what is to come, St. Vincent considered All Born Screaming to be a journey into the heart. “There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone—to find out what your heart is really saying.” She continued to discuss the unique sound of her new work, insisting, “It sounds real because it is real.”

With “Broken Man” already making its rounds on social media, the full release of All Born Screaming hits shelves on April 26.

