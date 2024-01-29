Thomas Rhett Headlining 2024 Pendleton Whisky Music Fest Featuring Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, & More

The 2024 Pendleton Whisky Music Fest will kick off its eighth year this summer in Pendleton, Oregon, with multi-platinum country artist Thomas Rhett taking center stage. Joining Rhett onstage on July 13 at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds will be Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, and rising star Thomas Mac.

Rhett’s six albums have landed him on the Billboard Hot Country and Country Airplay Charts 21 times. Seventeen of those singles have reached No. 1 on the latter. Those singles include “Look What God Gave Her,” “Beer Can’t Fix,” and “Country Again.”

2023 was a busy year for Rhett. The country superstar hit 40 cities in 27 states on his U.S. Home Team Tour 23. After kicking off 2024 on New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, Rhett is showing no signs of slowing down.

’90s Dance Party

Several ’90s chart-toppers are also slated to perform, including Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, and Sugarhill Gang. Fans can dance along to throwback hits such as “Wild Thing” and “Rappers Delight.”

Despite famously “retiring” the “Ice Ice Baby” video by smashing its master tape with a baseball bat during an MTV special, rapper Vanilla Ice is set to perform his 1990 debut hit for the Pendleton audience.

Set against the backdrop of downtown Pendleton, Joel Gibson Jr, Precious Byrd, and DJ Sovern-T will take the stage at the event’s annual kick-off party on July 12.

Pendleton Continues to Grow

What started as a local gathering in 2016 now welcomes fans from across the Northwest. The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest has delivered a multi-genre show-stopper each year, with performances from Maroon 5, Blake Shelton, Post Malone, Zac Brown Band, Pitbull, Toby Keith, Eric Church, Macklemore, Kane Brown, and Flo Rida.

For event specifics and ticket information, visit www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

