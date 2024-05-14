Joe Elliott Speaks Out on Scammers Bilking Def Leppard Fans Out of Money “Complete and Utter Bollocks”

We’ve all been there. You log into social media to kill some time. Then, out of the blue, your favorite rock star slips into your DMs and needs your help. The band is almost done with a new album but they’re short on cash. All you have to do is send $1,500 in Apple gift cards and they’ll be able to finish the new record. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott is just as tired of these scams as everyone else.

Recently, Elliott recorded a video addressing these sorts of scams. The official Def Leppard social media accounts shared the video with fans. “Neither Joe Elliott, Def Leppard, or anyone in or related to the band will ever message you asking for money,” they wrote in the post. “Please do not engage with these profiles. We do everything we can to block these things, but scammers are now successfully stealing money from fans,” they added. “It is not Joe. Please do not fall for it.” The post also noted that any communication from the band would come through officially verified profiles.

Neither Joe Elliott, Def Leppard or anyone in or related to the band will ever message you asking for money. Please do not engage with these profiles.



Joe Elliott Addresses Def Leppard Fans

In the video, Elliott reveals that he was in the studio recording demos when his friend showed him an email from a scammer posing as him. Unfortunately, the scam was successful. The fact that one of his fans lost money to a scammer prompted him to record the PSA.

“This is really starting to piss me off now because they’re getting money out of folk,” Elliott said. “Here’s the deal, Elliott is spelled with two Ts, not one. Everybody knows that. I’m not one to brag, but I don’t need your money. I would never ever ask you for money because my wife’s divorcing me or my leg fell off or I need a glass eye. It’s complete and utter horsesh-t,” he explained. “Please, please tell everybody you know I am not scamming anyone,” he added.

“Anybody that sends you an email claiming that they’re me and they’re going to take you on a date or that I’m stuck between divorces or, I don’t know, my house fell over, it’s not true. It’s absolute complete and utter bollocks,” Elliott told fans.

