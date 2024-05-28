Check Out the CMA Fest Full Lineup, Stages, and Events Coming to Downtown Nashville June 6 to 9

CMA Fest is inching ever closer as the days pass, bringing the promise of great country music right in the heart of downtown Nashville. The annual fest begins on June 6 and lasts until June 9, and will deliver free concerts throughout the day with tickets available for shows at Nissan Stadium, Ascend Amphitheater, and other stages. Here are all the details about CMA Fest, from the full lineup to the stages, events, and things to know to plan your weekend.

2024 CMA Fest Full Lineup

Thursday, June 6

Andrew Swift, Anella Herim, Annie Bosko, Ashley McBryde, Austin Willams, Ben Fuller, Boomtown Saints, Brooke Eden, Bryan Martin, Canaan Smith, Chapel Hart, Chase Matthew, Chase Wright, Coffey Anderson, Corey Kent, Craig Campbell, Craig Morgan, Dan Spencer, Dolly Parton, Drew Baldridge, Drew Green, Drew Parker, Dylan Gossett, Dylan Marlowe, Dylan Scott, Eli Winders, Emerson Drive, Emily Ann Roberts, Fancy Hagood, Frank Ray, Graham Barham, Greylan James, Hannah Ellis, Harper Grace, Holdyn Barder, Ian Harrison, Jackson Dean, Jacquie Roar, Jake Owen, Jamie O’Neal, Jennifer Vickery Smith, Jordan Davis, Julia Cole, Just Jayne, Kashus Culpepper, Kelsey Hart, Kelsey Lamb, Kezia Gill, Kylie Frey, Kylie Morgan

Lane Pittman, Lauren Akins, Lauren Alaina, Leah Turner, Lee Brice, Little Texas, Logan Crosby, Love and Theft, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mackenzie Carpenter, Matt Schuster, Matt Stell, Noah Hicks, Old Dominion, Pitney Meyer, Pryor Baird, Reyna Roberts, Rodney Atkins, Runaway June, Sam Williams, Sammy Ariaga, Sawyer Brown, Scoot Teasley, Sean Stemaly, Shaboozey, Shelby Darrall, Shenandoah, Sophia Scott, Taylor Hunnicutt, Taylor-Rae, Tenille Arts, The Washboard Union, Thomas Rhett, Tiera Kennedy, Tim Dugger, Timothy Wayne, Trey Lewis, Triston Marez, Tyler Halverson, Warren Zeiders, Wendy Moten, Willie Jones, Zach John King, and Zandi Holup.

Friday, June 7

Abbey Cone, Abby Anderson, Aidan Canfield, Alana Springsteen, Alex Hall, Alex Lambert, Allie Colleen, Alyssia Dominguez, Amber Anderson, Angie K, Cody Johnson, Ashley Ryan, Austin Snell, Ben Chapman, Breland, Brett Young, Britnee Kellogg, Brittney Spencer, Brooke Eden, Brooke Lee, Cale Tyson, Canaan Cox, Casey Barnes, Catie Offerman, Charles Kelley, Chris Housman, Clayton Mullen, Cody Alan, Colbie Caillat, Cooper Alan, Darryl Worley, Dasha, David Unlayao, Denitia, Dylan Gossett, Eli Winders, Ella Langley, Frank Ray, Gavin DeGraw, Gina Venier, Gretchen Wilson, Harper O’Neill, Hayden Coffman, Home Free, Huntergirl, Jack Worthington, Jenny Treator, John Hollier, Jon Pardi, Jonathan Hutcherson, Josh Gracin, Julie Williams, Karley Scott Collins, Kashus Culpepper, Keith Andersn, Kelly Sutton, Kelsea Ballerini, Kidd G, Kolby Cooper

Laci Kaye Booth, Landon Parker, Lanie Gardner, Leah Turner, Lily Rose, Louie Thesinger, Luke Bryan, Maggie Antone, Marynn Taylor, Mason Ramsey, Matt Koziol, Michael B. Whit, Michael Warren, Mickey Guyton, Midland, NeedToBreathe, Niko Moon, Orlando Mendez, Parker McCollum, Puddin (K. Michelle), Reid Haughton, Remember Monday, Restless Road, Reyna Roberts, Runaway June, Sacha, Same Hunt, Sammy Ariaga, Shaboozey, Shaylen, Sonia Leigh, Spencer Crandall, Taylor Hunnicutt, Taylor Moss, The Castellows, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Thompson Square, Timothy Wayne, Tomás Mier, Troubadour Blue, Tucker Wetmore, Ty Herndon, Tyler Braden, Uncle Kracker, Wade Hayes, Wardel, and Zac & George.

Saturday, June 8

49 Winchester, Abbie Callahan, Abby Anderson, Alexandra Kay, Alison Nichols, Amber Anderson, Andy Griggs, Angie K, Ashley Anne, Atlus, Blanco Brown, Britnee Kellogg, Brittney Spencer, Callista Clark, Camille Parker, Carson Wallace, Carter Faith, Catie Offerman, Chapel Hart, Charles Esten, Charly Reynolds, Chayce Beckham, Chris Young, Clayton Mullen, Colin Stough, Conor Clemmons, Cyndi Thomson, Dallas Smith, Dasha, David J, David Nail, Dillon James, Drake Milligan, Dylan Marlowe, Dylan Schneider, Dzaki Sukarno, Exile, Gashi, George Birge, Harper Grace, Harper O’Neill, Home Free, Hueston, Huntergirl, Ingrid Andress, Jack Blocker, Jade Eagleson, Jeannie Seely, Jelly Roll, John Morgan, Jonathan Hutcherson, Kassi Ashton, Kaylee Bell, Keith Urban, Kelly Sutton, Kidd G

Lainey Wilson, Larry Fleet, Lecade, Lily Rose, Maddie & Tae, Mae Estes, Mark Wills, Matraca Berg, Melissa Fuller, Nice Horse, Old Dominion, Owen Riegling, Palmer Anthony, Payton Smith, Peytan Porter, Priscilla Block, Puddin (K. Michelle), Raelynn, Redferrin, Reid Haughton, Restless Road, Ricochet, Riley Green, RVSHVD, Ryan Larkins, Shaylen, Tanner Adell, Taylor Holder, Taylor Austin Dye, Terri Clark, The War and Treaty, Thomas Rhett, Tracy Lawrence, Trey Lewis, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Booth, Valerie Ponzio, Vincent Mason, VWILLZ, Wade Forster, Walker County, Will Moseley, William Michael Morgan, and Zac Hart.

Sunday, June 9

Aaron Vance, Adam Doleac, Adam Mac, Alli Walker, Amber Anderson, Angel White, Anne Wilson, Ashland Craft, Avery Anna, Bailey Zimmerman, Boomtown Saints, Brennley Brown, Brian Kelley, Brothers Osborne, Bryce Leatherwood, Carly Pearce, Carmen Dianne, Chase McDaniel, Craig Campbell, Dalton Dover, Denitia, Dillon Carmichael, Drew Baldridge, Eli Young Band, Flat River Band, Grace Tyler, Griffin Palmer, HARDY, Jackson Dean, Jarvis Redd, JD Shelburne, Jett Holden, Josh Turner, Kameron Marlowe, Kasey Tyndall, Kayley Green, Kelly Sutton, Kelsey Hart

Lainey Wilson, Lanco, Lathan Warlick, Lauren Watkins, Locash, Lorrie Morgan, Louie Thesinger, Mackenzie Carpenter, Madeline Merlo, Megan Moroney, Mickey Guyton, Nate Smith, Neon Union, Payton Smith, Peytan Porter, Puddin (K. Michelle), Raelynn, Redferrin, Robert Adam, Sasha McVeigh, Sister Hazel, Sophia Scott, T Graham Brown, Tanner Adell, Teigan Gayse, The Chattahoochies, The Heels, Tiera Kennedy, Tigirlily Gold, Travis Collins, Trudy, Tyler Farr, United States Navy Band, Verpnique Medrano, Walker Montgomery, Willie Jones, Wyatt Flores, Zach McPhee, and Zach Top.

How To Build Your CMA Fest Schedule

The CMA Connect app is a helpful tool for building your CMA Fest schedule. Download the app, then you can save artists to your schedule and get reminders for performances throughout the entire weekend. It also provides information on the stages and events happening across downtown Nashville.

Stages

There are multiple stages set up around downtown, with Nissan Stadium sitting at the center of the entire festival. Here are all the stages that are going to be set up at CMA Fest this year, as well as which stages are free and which require tickets.

Nissan Stadium Main Stage 1 Titans Way Ticket required Featuring Reyna Roberts, Craig Morgan, Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, and more

Nissan Stadium Platform Stage 1 Titans Way Ticket required Featuring Chapel Hart, Dylan Gossett, Puddin (K. Michelle), Dasha, and more

Ascend Amphitheater 310 1st Ave S Ticket required Featuring Harper Grace, Hannah Ellis, Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice, and more

Chevy Riverfront Stage Riverfront Park, 100 1st Ave N Free Featuring Sophia Scott, Jackson Dean, Lauren Alaina, Warren Zeiders, and more

Chevy Vibes Stage Walk of Fame Park, 121 4th Ave S Free Featuring Jamie O’Neal, Chase Wright, Frank Ray, Little Texas, and more

CMA Close Up Stage Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S Stadium Pass or Fan Fair X ticket required Hosting A Special Conversation with Global Superstar Dolly Parton, among other specials

Dr. Pepper Amp Stage Ascend Park, 200 1st Ave S Free Featuring Emerson Drive, Tiera Kennedy, Mackenzie Carpenter, and more

Good Molecules Reverb Stage Bridgestone Plaze, Southwest corner of 5th Ave and Broadway Free Featuring Just Jayne, Emily Ann Roberts, Kelsey Lamb, Austin Williams, and more

Hard Rock Stage Hard Rock Cafe, 100 Broadway Free Featuring Shelby Darrall, Fancy Hagood, Tyler Halvorson, Kashus Culpepper, and more

Spotlight Stage Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S Stadium Pass or Fan Fair X ticket required Featuring Taylor-Rae, Wendy Moten, Jacquie Roar, and more



Activities and Events

CMA Fest also offers activities and events for fans to experience during the day and night. Broadway and Fan Alley will be open starting at 10 a.m., with places like Spotify House at Ole Red showcasing intimate performances from Blake Shelton’s Broadway bar. Check out the CMA Fest website for more information on activities. Additionally, there is a Meet and Greet schedule available, and plenty of maps on the website to help you plan your weekend.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images