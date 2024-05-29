Lucky Morgan Wallen Fan Gets First Tattoo Hand Drawn By Country Star Mid-Concert

In terms of devotion, Morgan Wallen fans give Swifties a run for their money. The “Last Night” singer is breaking records both onstage and on the charts. Even in the face of offstage legal troubles, many Wallen fans are still sticking firmly beside him. Recently, the two-time ACM Award winner paid back one of his fans by halting his One Night at a Time World Tour to freehand her first-ever tattoo design.

Morgan Wallen Designs Fan’s First Tattoo

On May 17, TikTok user @gia.alonso and her boyfriend woke up “super early” to travel to Wallen’s concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Gia didn’t show up to the concert empty handed, however. She brought along a handmade sign that read, “Morgan, can you draw my first tattoo please?”

The sign caught the “Whiskey Glasses” singer’s attention. In a TikTok video, set to Wallen’s 2021 hit “7 Summers,” the country star accepts the poster from fans in the audience, kneels down onstage, and takes his time signing it.

The message read, “Love ya. So does God -MW.” And it is now permanently inked on the 22-year-old’s arm.

As of Tuesday (May 28), the video had garnered 1.6 million likes and more than 4,500 comments on TikTok. “Imagine someone saying they like your tattoo and you get to say ‘thanks Morgan Wallen drew it for me,'” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “I would be crying for a week straight.”

Lesli Wallen Claps Back at Nashville Council Members

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the “I Had Some Help” singer lately. Wallen’s This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen delayed its Memorial Day Opening just days after Metro Nashville Council overwhelmingly rejected a proposed 20-foot sign advertising the venue. At-large Councilmember Delishia Porterfield specifically cited Wallen’s pending criminal charges, along with his past use of a racial slur.

Following the proposal’s denial, the East Tennessee native, 31, tagged the city in a post to his Instagram Stories. There were no words, just a photo of the sold-out crowd attending Wallen’s show at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Music outlet Country Chord reposted Wallen’s photo, which elicited a response from the singer’s mom, Lesli Wallen.

“Way to go Morgan, the city of Nashville says ‘Thank you for all of your help bringing in millions of revenue,'” she wrote.

