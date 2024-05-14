3 Huge Rock Hits That Failed to Top the Charts –From Elton John, The Rolling Stones, and More!

Just because a song becomes a band’s signature doesn’t mean it was an instant hit. Sometimes songs take a little while longer to find their audience. Take the three songs below as evidence. These huge rock hits failed to hit the top of the charts.

Videos by American Songwriter

3 Rock Hits That Failed to Top the Charts

1. “Landslide” (Fleetwood Mac)

Stevie Nicks has penned many great songs for Fleetwood Mac across the band’s tenure, but few surpass the magic of “Landslide.” This lulling ballad about self-reflection has not only become one of the band’s biggest songs ever, but a calling card for Nicks in her solo career as well. That being said, it didn’t perform extremely well upon its release. It peaked at 51 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It’s not what you would expect out of a song of this caliber.

I took my love, took it down

I climbed a mountain and I turned around

And I saw my reflection in the snow-covered hills

‘Til the landslide brought me down

[RELATED: Johnny Cash, Stevie Nicks, & 3 Other Musical Icons’ Approach to Songwriting]

2. “Tiny Dancer” (Elton John)

Is there anyone who doesn’t like “Tiny Dancer?” This Elton John classic is impossible not to sing along to. The chorus is timeless and immediately fosters a communal spirit whenever it is played in public. Nevertheless, it peaked at 41 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Though this song has certainly overcome the lousy chart-showing in the ’70s, it’s still a shocking fact to wrap your brain around.

Hold me closer, tiny dancer

Count the headlights on the highway

Lay me down in sheets of linen

You had a busy day today

3. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” (The Rolling Stones)

The Rolling Stones have no shortage of massive hits. It’s hard to pick out their “signature song.” But “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” is on the list of possibilities. It’s an anthem of the highest order and certainly worthy of the top of the charts. Despite its prestige nowadays, it peaked at 42 on the charts when it was released.

No, you can’t always get what you want

You can’t always get what you want

You can’t always get what you want

But if you try sometime you’ll find

You get what you need

(Photo by Joe Bangay/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)