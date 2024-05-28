Emmy Russell Sings New Heartbreaking Original Tune and ‘American Idol’ Fans Already Have It on Repeat

Emmy Russell gave American Idol viewers plenty of memorable performances during her impressive Top 5 run. The granddaughter of country music icon Loretta Lynn brought fans to tears with her spin on “Memaw’s” signature song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (both solo and alongside Wynonna Judd.) However, the 25-year-old Tennessee native also displayed her knack for songwriting. She auditioned for season 22 of the singing competition reality show with a deeply personal original track, “skinny.” Russell’s latest single, “Redemption,” dropped shortly after her elimination. And the singer-songwriter showed she isn’t slowing down any time soon when she premiered yet another original tune on social media.

Emmy Russell Offers Snippet of Another Post-‘American Idol’ Original

On Sunday (May 26), Russell shared a video to Instagram of her performing “strong face,” an original song she wrote with friends.

Like most of Russell’s self-penned tracks, “strong face” is achingly relatable. The American Idol finalist accompanies herself on piano as she sings of maintaining a poker face during a breakup. You’ll never see mascara running / Never see me that way, Russell sings in the video. ‘Cause baby, you’re my weakness / So I put on a strong face.

The comments section quickly filled up with fans urging Russell to release the song. “Would put it on repeat,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another recalled judge Katy Perry’s words to Russell during her American Idol run. “Like Katy said A+ songwriter and voice to match,” they wrote, followed by emojis showing clapping hands and a heart.

Emmy Russell Is Set to Take The Opry Stage Again

Russell was open about battling stage fright during her time on American Idol. Before her audition, the singer-songwriter had only experienced two significant onstage performances. In 2015, Russell shared a stage with her legendary grandmother. Lynn died in October 2022 at age 90. That same month, Russell honored her late grandmother at the famed Grand Ole Opry. She performed “Lay Me Down,” Lynn’s 2016 debut with Willie Nelson, alongside Lukas Nelson (Willie’s son.)

Idol viewers watched as Russell grew noticeably more comfortable performing live. And this Friday (June 1,) she will return to the Grand Ole Opry stage for her first live performance post-Idol.

Featured photo via Instagram