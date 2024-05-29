Bruce Springsteen Delivers Message to Fans Amid “Vocal Issues”

Bruce Springsteen announced earlier this week that he had to postpone the next four shows on his current European tour with the E Street Band because of “vocal issues.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Now, the Boss has posted a video message for the fans in the three cities where he’s postponed concerts—Marseille, France; Prague, Czech Republic; and Milan, Italy.

[Buy Bruce Springsteen Concert Tickets]

In the clip, Springsteen promises that the shows will be rescheduled.

“Hey, this is Bruce Springsteen. I’m in Marseille,” he said. “Unfortunately, I could not sing for you, but we will be back—to Marseille, to Prague, and to Milan—to give you the show of your life. That I promise you.”

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s postponed concerts had been scheduled for May 25 in Marseille, May 28 in Prague, and June 1 and June 3 in Milan.

Springsteen Also Thanked Fans in the U.K. and Ireland

In the video, Bruce also addressed those who came out to see him and his band at their run of six shows in the U.K. and Ireland.

[RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Forced To Cancel European Tour Stops Amid “Vocal Issues” Battle]

“I’d like to thank our Irish fans, our British fans, our fans in Wales, for giving us a series of shows that was deeply memorable,” he said. “And we just had great times here, great times.”

Bruce Sent a Message to Fans in Spain as Well

At the end of his message Springsteen turned his attention to the cities where he and the E Street Band are scheduled to play next—Madrid and Barcelona, Spain.

“We’ll be back, coming back to Madrid and Barcelona, where we plan to rock you into the ground!” he declared. “All right, be seeing you soon. Bye-bye.”

Video Featured Highlights from the European Tour So Far

The end of the message features a montage of video clips from the stops Springsteen and the band have already made on the European leg—Cardiff, Wales; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Kilkenny, Cork, and Dublin, Ireland; and Sunderland, England. The video concludes with a clip of Springsteen singing “My Hometown” with some unidentified people in a hotel room or bar.

More About Why Springsteen Postponed Shows

A May 26 announcement about the concert postponements explained that doctors had determined Springsteen should not perform for 10 days. The note also revealed that he was “recuperating comfortably.” In addition, the message reported that new dates for the postponed shows “will be announced shortly.”

About Springsteen’s Upcoming Tour Plans

The tour is scheduled to resume on June 12 in Madrid, where Bruce and company also have shows on June 14 and June 17. They also have two concerts in Barcelona lined up, on June 20 and June 22.

As previously reported, Springsteen and the E Street Band’s European tour leg is mapped out through a July 25 show at Wembley Stadium in London.

Later in summer, the Boss and his group will mount a second 2024 U.S. leg in August and September, followed by a Canadian trek that runs from late October to late November. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for Springsteen’s concerts are available for purchase via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.