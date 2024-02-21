Joe Exotic’s Wild Response to MGK’s Tattoo Has Tiger King Fans in Stitches

Anyone have “Joe Exotic pursues a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly” on their 2024 bingo card?

Videos by American Songwriter

MGK’s newest tattoo didn’t elicit quite the response he may have sought from fans. However, he did manage to catch the eye of royalty—the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic.

After wiping his Instagram clean Tuesday (February 20) MGK shared a shirtless photo showing off a massive blackout tattoo. Most of his previously colorful tattoos are now obscured by black ink, which covers the top half of his chest and most of his arms.

“for spiritual purposes only,” the Cleveland rapper-turned-pop-punk artist wrote in the caption.

Joe Exotic Approves of MGK’s New Tattoo (The Rest of the Internet, Not So Much)

lmao no way.



joe exotic shootin’ his shot at mgk was not on my 2024 bingo card but here we are! pic.twitter.com/PRNXBFbSdX — ✨yeetball sub✨ (@sarahhyland87) February 21, 2024

Fans roasted MGK’s new ink in the comments section. “you lyin bro take a bath and come back,” one Instagram user wrote.

“When you leave your kid unattended with the black marker…” another commented.

Below, another fan speculated (seemingly unironically) if the dramatic reveal was “a cry for help.”

“You continuously keep doing dramatic drastic things to erase who you were in the past it seems like,” they wrote.

However, convicted felon Joe Exotic appeared quite taken. The former zoo owner became a household name after starring in the spring 2020 fever dream “Tiger King.”

In January 2020, Exotic (real name: Joseph Maldonado) was convicted of attempting to have rival zoo owner Carole Baskin murdered. He is currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence in Fort Worth, Texas.

Possibly figuring he had nothing to lose, Joe Exotic wrote in the comments, “A tiger and a bit of m*** and you would be mine. Lol.”

Joe Exotic: “One Night Is All I Need” With MGK

The mustachioed, mullet-wearing Oklahoman didn’t stop there. Joe Exotic took to his own Instagram page to continue the bit.

“One night is all I need,” the 2024 presidential candidate boasted in the comments.

Joe Exotic’s… unconventional romantic life was a major plotline in the instant meme factory that was “Tiger King.” The aspiring country singer has simultaneously called several men “husband” at various points of his life. (Importantly, some of these men otherwise identified as straight.)

In prison, Exotic is reportedly permitted to use a computer for 30 minutes at a time. Apparently, he chose to use those 30 minutes to shoot his shot with MGK.

Featured image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ