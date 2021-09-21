Machine Gun Kelly-Slipknot Feud Escalates

Two seemingly larger-than-life rock music personalities are not getting along: Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot frontman, Corey Taylor, are currently in a battle for the upper hand in an argument that has since spilled out onto Twitter yesterday (September 20).

MGK, who had his own wild weekend recently at the MTV Video Music Awards and the following Met Gala, called out Taylor and his popular band at Riot Fest in Chicago this weekend for their age and regular attire.

Several outlets, including Loudwire, reported that MGK said to the crowd on-hand, “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage. Talkin’ shit.”

According to Loudwire, Taylor criticized younger artists (perhaps MGK, specifically), saying on Cutter’s Rockcast, “The [young artists] that really frustrate me are the ones that they take something that’s been around forever and then just basically rework it and call it new—even though it’s completely derivative. You know the band they’re ripping off —they’re not even trying to rip off a bunch of bands; they’re ripping off one band. But the younger generation picks them up and says, ‘This is our blah blah blah,’ because they’re tired of old people telling them that the music that came before them was better. And I don’t know who’s right, but I know both are wrong because we should be encouraging everything.”

Perhaps the blonde rocker took Taylor’s comments to heart and decided to lash out at Riot Fest. MGK added that Taylor had attempted a verse on MGK’s latest LP release, Tickets to My Downfall, but the performance was “fucking terrible.”

“corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so i didn’t use it,” he wrote. “he got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on. yalls stories are all off. just admit he’s bitter.”

That’s when Taylor fired back on Twitter, claiming “#Receipts” and showing emails where “child” MGK and Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, who helped produce MGK’s 2020 LP and is currently collaborating with the musician on new material, praised Taylor’s takes.

“I don’t like people airing private shit like a child,” Taylor wrote. “So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said NO to THEM. So without further ado…. #receipts This is all I’m going to say about it.”

Then MGK replied on the social media platform.

“basically, your verse was really bad,” MGK replied. “respectfully, i was just telling you to rewrite it because it was really bad.”

This is a developing story, but, truthfully, we hope it stops developing.