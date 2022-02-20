NBA Celebrity Game Features Bevy of Musicians, Including Kane Brown and MGK

On Friday (February 18), a number of big musical names hit the hardwood to participate in a celebrity basketball game, an annual game held during NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Stars like Kane Brown, Machine Gun Kelly, Quavo, Jack Harlow, and more laced up their sneakers for the contest (check out several of them also participating in this basketball “skills” competition over the weekend). Other musicians included Jimmie Allen, Anuel AA, and Anjali Ranadive.

The NBA’s All-Star weekend took place in Cleveland, Ohio, which is home to the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team. But it’s also a hometown for Machine Gun Kelly, who originally made a name there as a rapper before later earning more fame as a pop-punk rocker.

While the game’s MVP was famed Peleton instructor Alex Toussaint, others didn’t earn as much positive distinction for their play. Perhaps predictably, MGK has earned some criticism for his performance.

The rocker recently shared a video of himself practicing for the game, sinking a number of three-point shots in a row. When sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, “i cannot ride a unicycle,” in response to a post saying, “I am once again asking if there is anything Machine Gun Kelly cannot do”

i cannot ride a unicycle https://t.co/fnYXKsfdUQ — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) February 16, 2022

After the game, though, many on the social media platform clowned the artist for his sub-par game. The Twitter feed Hilltop Hoops said, “MGK hoops like a 2K MyPlayer that spent all of their VC on tattoos.”

And a video of MGK missing shots and fouling opponents has earned over a million views.

MGK hoops like a 2K MyPlayer that spent all of their VC on tattoos 💀 pic.twitter.com/GB7fhNbVhV — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) February 19, 2022

And while this is all in good fun, it’s likely Machine Gun Kelly is not phased by the joking. The musician recently announced a new album, which is set to drop March 25, in the works and that news comes after announcing a recent engagement with famed actress and model Megan Fox.

Earlier this month, MGK released his latest single, “Emo Girl,” which features another pop-punk artist, Willow Smith.

