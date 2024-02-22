Joe Alwyn Breaks Months-long Instagram Drought as Taylor Swift Enjoys Australia With Travis Kelce

No one’s heard from him for months, but is Joe Alwyn doing better than he ever was?

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend recently returned to Instagram after nearly six months of radio silence. The British actor posted a seemingly unrelated assortment of photo that mostly followed a uniform aesthetic. And that aesthetic looks very familiar to Swifties.

Why Fans Believe Taylor Swift’s New Album Will Address Breakup with Joe Alwyn

Alwyn dropped the moody collage on Monday (Feb. 19) — which, not for nothing, marked exactly two months before Swift drops her 11th studio album.

The photos include sepia-toned landscapes and a black-and-white close-up of a young boy (presumably Alwyn as a child.) All of these fit in nicely with the broody black-and-white color scheme of Swift’s upcoming album cover.

joe alwyn breaking his instagram silence NOW of all times, thats a brave man — doesnt dm anymore (@ZAYDAMNN) February 19, 2024

Swift announced her next project, titled The Tortured Poets Department, after accepting her 13th GRAMMY award during Feb. 4’s ceremony. Immediately, Swifties everywhere shifted into armchair detective mode.

The most obvious link to Alwyn comes from the album title itself. The British actor, 32, and friend Paul Mescal revealed in a December 2022 interview with Variety that they were both part of the same WhatsApp group chat.

That group chat’s name? The Tortured Man Club.

The Tortured Poets tracklist is another clue. The fifth number — typically where Swift showcases her most vulnerable songwriting — is titled “So Long, London.” Swifties believe this is a barely veiled reference to Alwyn’s hometown.

Taylor Swift Appears to Have Moved On At Australian Zoo With Travis Kelce

Nearly a year has passed since Swift and Alwyn confirmed their split in April 2023. Five months later, the “Anti-Hero” singer publicly declared her romantic relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The pair’s romance has unfurled beneath an international microscope that Alwyn never experienced.

Multiple news outlets reported Kelce touching down Thursday (Feb. 22) in Sydney, Australia — Swift’s most recent stop on the “Eras Tour.” The pair, both 34, enjoyed a private tour of the Sydney Zoo that same day.

Man’s traveled nearly 15 hours and their first date was to the zoo. It’s likeeee a whole new level of wholesome and adorbs. I don’t want to hear anybody questioning this relationship ever again. pic.twitter.com/UTVjV98rpQ — ft 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@findingtayvis) February 22, 2024

It was Swift’s second day in a row to visit the zoo, having visited the previous day with her entourage. This time, she strolled the grounds arm in arm with Kelce. The star-studded pair was spotted hand-feeding kangaroos and introducing themselves to koalas. Who could ask for a more quintessential Aussie experience?

