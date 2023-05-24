Joe Jonas ‘Cried His Eyes Out’ When He Lost ‘The Voice’ Judge Role to Brother Nick

Written by John Mendelsohn

Apparently, Joe Jonas was “Burnin’ Up” with jealousy when his brother, Nick, was chosen to be a coach on The Voice.

On Monday, the three brothers—Joe, 33, Nick, 30, and Kevin, 35—sat down with Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert. During the conversation, Joe revealed that he’d been up for the coveted position of coach on the reality show The Voice at the same time as Nick. Unfortunately for Joe, his brother was selected over him.

Joe described the moment he heard the news. “I remember, and I don’t even know if you know this, some more tea that hasn’t been spilled, it was at the most picturesque setting,” he recalled. “It was at the Fleetwood Mac show at MSG [Madison Square Garden], and as they’re playing ‘Landslide,’ I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice.”

The singer continued, “I was so jealous. I cried my eyes out to ‘Landslide.’ It was bittersweet, because I’m super happy for him, but I’m also bummed because I want that f—ing gig.”

However, Joe also praised his brother for doing such a good job during his seasons, 18 and 20. According to EW, both Joe and Kevin got to work with Nick as guest mentors on the show.

Speaking of behind-the-scenes drama, the middle Jonas brother also addressed his past relationship with singer Taylor Swift on the podcast. While he admitted that there were some hard feelings at the time of their breakup, he assured listeners that any negativity was in the past.

“I’m cool with Taylor,” he said. “We’re cool.” Then, Billboard reports, he included a nod to Swift’s fans. “I hope they like me … No one f—s with the Swifties, you know?”

All three Jonas brothers are currently married. Kevin married Danielle Deleasa in 2009, Nick married actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018, and Joe Jonas married Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in 2019.

Listen to the Jonas Brothers’ Armchair Expert Podcast episode below:

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images