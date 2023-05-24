Mick Jagger, Flea, Gloria Gaynor & More React to the Death of Tina Turner

The rock and roll community lost its queen – Tina Turner.

The trailblazer, known for her powerhouse pipes and soul sound, died at the age of 83. After combatting a long illness, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer passed away on Wednesday, May 24, at her home in Switzerland.

While Turner left her mark on the music scene, her health declined significantly. The “Stay Awhile” singer suffered a stroke in 2013. Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer three years after and needed a kidney transplant in 2017.

The resilient hitmaker was an electrifying performer, who was propelled into the spotlight in the 1960s alongside her husband, Ike Turner. After the releases of soul-stirring tracks “River Deep-Mountain High,” “Nutbush City Limits,” and the exponential cover of John Fogerty’s “Proud Mary” in 1971, the icon went on to pave the way for women in music as a solo act.

Over a six-decade-long career, the legend sold more than 180 million albums and scored 12 Grammy Awards. She released her first independent project in 1984 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991. In 1993, Turner dropped What’s Love Got to Do With It?, a 12-song record that includes some of her biggest hits such as – “Disco Inferno,” “I Don’t Wanna Fight,” “A Fool In Love,” and among others. While becoming a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, she starred in a handful of featured films – solidifying her unmatched talents.

HBO most recently released TINA, an eye-opening documentary about the genre-bending artist. Musicians are mourning the loss of Turner, one of the most recognizable voices in history.

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, Gloria Gaynor, and more musicians and celebrities shared their memories of the late singer. Keep scrolling to read the heartwarming tributes that honor the life and legacy of the late singer/songwriter.

Roberta Flack

“We went to Ghana together in 1971 for the Soul to Soul Tour.

Her meteoric energy on stage was in such contrast

to her gentle, kind and quiet demeanor off stage.

My friend, Tina, thank you for inspiring us to always be

everything we were meant to be–regardless of life’s challenges.

A woman without limits. You will always be my hero.”



Mick Jagger



“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Erykah Badu



“Cultural Icon down. Safe Journey Anna Mae Bullock. You were HERE .”

Rita Wilson

“@tinaturner this woman elevated it all. Talent. Joy. Grace. Class. What a legend in every way. Her music lives on. Her lessons live on. Her example lives on. Prayers to her husband and family. God bless, Tina. May her memory be eternal.”

Magic Johnson

“Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth.”

Flea



“Truest rocker. Greatest performer. Most profoundly sexy woman. What a dynamo, what a story, what a heroine. Always an energy inspiration for me, always tapping the source. Tina forever. Man. Always been in awe of her and the infinite power.”

Ciara



“Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all.”

Heaven has gained an angel.

Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.

Ronnie Wood



“God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Courtney Hadwin

“I’ve just heard the news and OMG I’m devastated what an amazing woman you were. I never would have become the woman I am today without you. I never would have even thought about becoming a singer. We will all miss you very much. RIP Tina. #rip #tinaturner.”

Chuck D



“Ms. Tina”

Quest Love

Survivor. The King & Queen. She was everything. Man…This is one of the figures I just knew would live in her 3 digits. I was not prepared to say goodbye to Tina Turner. But its 2023…and here we are. What an AMAZING life. Love you forever Tina Turner. Rest in Melody.”

Rick Astley

“What a woman, what a life, what a voice! One of the GREATS! Such sad news. R.I.P #tinaturner.”

The Girl JT

“I’m not gone lie, Tina turner passing touches my heart! Ever since her biopic I felt I knew her. Such a strong woman with a story that taught & inspired so many.”

I’m not gone lie, Tina turner passing touches my heart!

Paloma Faith

“I can’t even begin. Really, I can’t. Tina you were probably one of my greatest influences and inspirations. I grew up with you in the back ground of my childhood and all through my time learning my craft I always returned to you. I am forever grateful I saw you live several times. I am forever in awe of your soul fire and energy. No one comes close. Thank you for all the gifts you gave me, and us, as women, to be empowered and stand up for ourselves and be counted by turning our pain into a force of nature. You really were incredible…. RIP.”

Gloria Gaynor

“I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of Tina Turner, the iconic, legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white. She did with great dignity and success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music. I mourn her passing along with her innumerable fans around the country and around the world. My most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. She will be sorely missed.”

Fat Joe

“‘She doesn’t clear her music’!!!! Wait who’s it for “FATJOE” ??? absolutely she loves him!! Thank you for all the inspiration we love you RIP legend.”

