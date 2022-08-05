John Legend Announces New Double Album, Shares Single with Saweetie

Twelve-time Grammy Award-winning artist John Legend has announced a new studio offering, Legend. The new work—which is actually a double album in “two acts,” officially—marks Legend’s eighth studio release and the popular songwriter/performer plans to release it on September 9.

To celebrate the news, Legend has released the new single from the record, “All She Wanna Do,” which features the popular vocalist Saweetie. Fans can check out that new single here below.

The new double record also features Rick Ross, Muni Long, Ty Dolla $ign, and many more.

Legend is executive produced by Legend and Ryan Tedder (Beyoncé, Adele) and, according to a press statement, is “suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing.”

LEGEND is available to pre-order HERE. Check out a full tracklist here below as well.

Says the R&B artist, “Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album. I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

To date, Legend has previously shared the first two singles from the album including “Honey” and “Dope.”

But wait, there’s more!

Legend also kicks off the second leg of his Las Vegas residency Love In Las Vegas on August 5. The residency will run from August 5- October 20 and October 14 – October 29. Tickets are available HERE.

And all the professional news comes on the heels of Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen announcing that the two are expecting a new child soon.

LEGEND Track List:

ACT I

1 Rounds ft. Rick Ross

2 Waterslide

3 Dope ft JID

4 Strawberry Blush

5 Guy Like Me

6 All She Wanna Do

7 Splash ft Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign

8 You

9 Fate ft Amber Mark

10 Love ft Jazmine Sullivan

11 One Last Dance

12 All She Wanna Do ft. Saweetie

ACT 2

1 Memories

2 Nervous

3 Wonder Woman

4 Honey ft. Muni Long

5 I Want You to Know

6 Speak in Tongues ft Jada Kingdom

7 The Other Ones ft Rapsody

8 Stardust

9 Pieces

10 Good ft Ledisi

11 I Don’t Love U Like I Used To

12 Home

Photo courtesy ID PR