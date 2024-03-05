‘The Voice’ Coach John Legend Spills His Heart Out to His “Biggest Wingman”

John Legend became famous by pouring his heart out. The 45-year-old singer/songwriter/pianist has inspired many a “first dance” playlist with soulful hits like “All Of Me” and “Love Me Now.” And Legend doesn’t reserve his heartfelt confessions for sentient objects. A recent video shows the coach bearing his soul in true Legend style.

“I Could Not Ask for a Better Wingman”

The video, posted Tuesday (March 5) to The Voice official X/Twitter account, opens on a pensive Legend. The EGOT winner appears to be steeling himself for an important discussion.

“You,” Legend said solemnly. “The way you handled that situation — I could not dream of a better wingman!”

Legend continues to lather on the praise. “When no one else could bring their A game, you did,” he said. “And I appreciate you.”

“Bring it in,” the GRAMMY winner said, opening his arms for a hug. The camera then pans to reveal… a bright blue inflatable tube man with “PICK TEAM LEGEND” plastered across its body. Chrissy Teigen, eat your heart out.

‘Wingman’ Helps John Legend Seal The Deal

Legend debuted his “wingman” after pop trio OK3’s four-chair performance of Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” on season 25 of The Voice. All the camaraderie from the NBC promos disappeared as the five coaches made their pitch to the three women.

Legend struggled to get a word in as pop-country duo Dan + Shay made their case. “We’re literally in a group! This is literally what we do!” Shay Mooney said.

Legend then decided it was time for a Hail Mary. “I need a partner to help me decide,” he announced, pushing his button to reveal… his favorite wingman.

If Legend’s goal was to throw off the other coaches, he succeeded. “I feel like John doing that inflatable tube man thing has taken all of my spirit away,” Chance the Rapper said. “It’s so loud and distracting.”

Ultimately, OK3 did go with Team Legend. And we’re not saying it was entirely thanks to the tube man… but it certainly didn’t seem to hurt his chances.

