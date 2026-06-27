John Lennon’s Comments Hours Before His Death Seem Even More Heartbreaking Now (Plus the Rising Star He Compared to Himself)

John Lennon was incredibly busy in the hours leading up to his tragic assassination by Mark David Chapman outside of his apartment in the Dakota building in New York City. In addition to working in the studio with his wife, Yoko Ono, John Lennon was also participating in a lengthy interview about his current works in progress and plans for the future just hours before his death.

No one involved in those conversations could have any way of knowing the tragedy that was to befall the former Beatle just hours later. And in hindsight, comments that Lennon made seem even more eerily poignant.

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John Lennon Offered His Thoughts on the Music Industry

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During one of his final interviews before his death in early December 1980, John Lennon waxed poetic with his wife and collaborator, Yoko Ono, about the modern state of music. The couple argued that music was just like any other art form. And like those other art forms, younger generations looked back to “old forms” that came before them.

In one way, Lennon and Ono were discussing the ever-cyclical nature of art. In another, they were offering a thesis statement about Lennon’s most recent works. While speaking to Dave Sholin, Laurie Kaye, and Bert Keane, Lennon compared Bruce Springsteen’s “Hungry Heart” to Lennon’s “(Just Like) Starting Over”, both of which came out two months earlier.

“I think [‘Hungry Heart’] is a great record,” Lennon said. “To me, it’s the same kind of ‘period sound’ as ‘Starting Over’. I think the Cars’ ‘Touch And Go’ is right out of the 50s. That new wave stuff, a lot of it is 50s stuff but with 80s styling.”

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John Lennon also discussed his plans for the future during his final interview. “I’m so hungry for making records,” he said, “because of the way I feel. I want to make some more records before a tour. So, I’d like to make at least one more album before actually just making that final decision of calling those very expensive session musicians and taking them on the road, you know?”

His most recent album at the time was Double Fantasy, which included “(Just Like) Starting Over”. Sadly, that would be the last album Lennon lived to make. Roughly twelve hours after conducting this interview, the bright, lively, and spirited Lennon was gunned down by a crazed fan steps away from his apartment building’s front door.

Photo by Susan Wood/Getty Images