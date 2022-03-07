John Mayer Leaves Columbia Records After 21 Years

John Mayer is parting ways with Columbia Records, the label which has distributed his music since 2001.

“I love music more than ever, and I believe some of my best work still lies ahead,” said Mayer with the news on Instagram. “After 21 years, eight studio albums, and some wonderful personal and creative relationships, I have decided not to renew my recording agreement with Columbia Records.”

Mayer has released eight studio albums, including his 2001 debut Room For Squares and Continuum in 2006 and his most recent eighth album Sob Rock in 2021, under the Sony Music-owned label. Sob Rock debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Sales chart.

“Hard as it is to say goodbye,” added Mayer, who is currently touring in support of Sob Rock. “I’m excited to pursue new avenues of making music, both of my own and with other artists.” The singer made no mention of his future plans, whether he plans to go independent, or sign with another label.

In April 2021, it was reported that Mayer was in talks with Paramount to host a US-based music performance and interview show similar in format to the UK music show Later… With Jools Holland on BBC.

On Feb. 24, Mayer revealed that he and additional members of his band contracted coronavirus for the second time. Mayer originally tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2022, which forced him to miss his performance with Dead & Company at the Playing in the Sand Festival.

Photo: Sony Music