John Mayer Tests Positive for Covid Again, Postpones Additional Shows

John Mayer’s Sob Rock album tour is turning out to be a “bummer for everyone.”

Mayer announced late on Thursday (February 24) that he and additional members of his band have contracted coronavirus for the second time. Mayer originally tested positive for COVID-19 in January, which forced him to miss his performance with Dead & Company at the Playing in the Sand Festival.

“More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them,” Mayer shared in an Instagram post. “This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head – mine included – as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months.”

While the singer’s first round with Covid was mild, he shared that this time hasn’t been so fortunate. “This one’s got the better of me,” he said.

Just days prior, Mayer’s tour drummer, Steve Ferrone, had tested positive prior to their Madison Square Garden performance. The show continued with the help of renowned drummer Questlove of The Roots. You may recognize Questlove as the bandleader for the late-night show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Mayer took to Instagram to express his appreciation for Questlove’s responsiveness: “My boundless appreciation goes out to the legendary @questlove, who stepped in on an hour’s notice to help end the show on such a powerful and definitive note.”

At this time, neither Mayer nor any band members have been reported to be in serious condition.

The rescheduled shows have been postponed until May, and the performances affected include the following:

Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (Rescheduled for May 5)

Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena (Rescheduled for May 7)

Boston, MA – TD Garden (Rescheduled for May 9)

Boston, MA – TD Garden (Rescheduled for May 10)

