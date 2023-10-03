John Mayer to Launch New SiriusXM Music Channel

John Mayer will launch his exclusive, year-round channel, Life With John Mayer, on SiriusXM this November. The channel won’t be defined by any musical genres, according to a description, and will be curated entirely by Mayer.

“Created and curated by Mayer himself, the channel is defined not by genre, but by the time of day as well as the day of the week,” reads the descriptor. “It’s an ever-evolving world of music built from Mayer’s classics, collaborations, and never-before-heard material, blended in with the music he loves.”

Mayer said that bringing the channel to life has been a dream of his that has been in the works for several years. “I’ve had a dream over the last several years to create a dynamic, real-time music channel that focuses less on genre and more on our changing emotional states throughout the days and weeks,” said Mayer in a statement. “It’s a highly ambitious project, and SiriusXM is the perfect partner to build this experience with. I look forward to creating and fostering a sense of community through this channel, and shining a light on what music does best—providing the soundtrack to our lives.”

Scott Greenstein, president, and chief content officer at SiriusXm, added “‘Life with John Mayer’ will be a showcase for John’s exceptionally deep love of music. He is very engaged in every aspect of this channel and has an exciting vision for what our listeners will experience when they listen.”

Greenstein added, “To have a musician as brilliant as John creating and curating a daily soundtrack for all of us is very special, and we’re honored and proud that John has chosen SiriusXM as the place where his fans can share this musical experience with him.”

Along with playing in the Grateful Dead revival band Dead & Company since 2015, Mayer released his eighth album, Sob Rock in 2021. On Tuesday (October 3) Mayer will also kick off a North American tour, which will run throughout the country before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Friday (November 10).

