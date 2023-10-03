Willie Nelson Responds to Actor Ethan Hawke and Daughter Maya’s Cover of His Song “We Don’t Run”

Willie Nelson shared a heartfelt message with father-daughter actor and musicians Ethan Hawke and daughter Maya, after hearing their cover of his 1996 song “We Don’t Run.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“This song is yours now,” wrote Nelson on Ethan Hawke’s Instagram post, along with a heart emoji.

Originally released on Nelson’s 44th album, Spirit, the Hawkes’ shared their version of the song on the upcoming Record Store Day compilation, Light in the Attic & Friends, out November 24.

“Maya and I recorded a cover of [Willie Nelson’] ‘We Don’t Run’ for Light in the Attic Records’ celebratory vinyl collection, ‘Light in the Attic & Friends,'” wrote Hawke in the original post, along with a photo of him and Maya, the album cover, and a clip of the song.

He added, “This song has been a mainstay in our home since 1996.”

Both recorded the track at Electric Lady Studios in New York City with producer Christian Lee Hutson, who also worked on the younger Hawke’s 2022 album MOSS.

The acoustic-led track opens with Ethan singing You are the road, you are the only way / I’ll follow you forever more / We’ll look for love, we’ll find it in the eyes / The eyes that see through all the doors with Maya continuing There is a train that races through the night / On rails of steel that reach the soul/ Fueled by fire as soft as candlelight / But it warms the heart of a love grown cold.

For the chorus, the two sing together We don’t run, we don’t compromise / We don’t quit, we never do/ We look for love, we find it in the eyes / The eyes of me and the eyes of you.

The 20-track album features a collection of covers inspired by the archival label’s Covers Series, including Leslie Winer & Maxwell Sterling’s take on Tim Buckley’s “Once I Was,” Mark Lanegan‘s cover of Karen Dalton’s “Same Old Man,” and Iggy Pop and Zig Zags’ rendition of Betty Davis’ “If I’m In Luck I Might Get Picked Up,” among others.

Along with the Nelson cover, the compilation also features several new recordings, including the pop group Mozart Estate’s cover of Public Image Ltd‘s 1978 song “Low Life,” Mary Lattimore’s cover of Hiroshi Yoshimura’s “Blink,” Vashti Bunyan and Devendra Banhart covering Lynn Castle’s “How Could You Let Me Go,” Roedelius’s rendition of “Le Chant des Fauves” by Tinariwen, and Steve Gunn with Bridget St. John taking on Michael Chapman’s “Rabbit Hills.”

Covers by Charles Bradley, Mac DeMarco, Angel Olsen, BADBADNOTGOOD, a supergroup of Swamp Dogg, John C. Reilly, Jenny Lewis, and Tim Heidecker, and more are also featured on the album.

‘Light in the Attic & Friends‘ Track List:

1. Charles Bradley & The Menahan Street Band – “Slip Away” (Rodriguez)

2. Sweet Tea – “After Laughter (Comes Tears)” (Wendy Rene)

3. Vashti Bunyan & Devendra Banhart – “How Could You Let Me Go” (Madelynn Von Ritz aka Lynn Castle) *

4. Barbara Lynn – “We’ll Understand” (The Supreme Jubilees) *

5. BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Jonah Yano – “Key To Love Is” Understanding (Majestics)

6. Iggy Pop & Zig Zags – “If I’m In Luck I Might Get Picked Up” (Betty Davis)

7. Mozart Estate – “Low Life” (Public Image Limited) *

8. Leslie Winer & Maxwell Sterling – “Once I Was” (Tim Buckley)

9. Ethan & Maya Hawke – “We Don’t Run” (Willie Nelson) *

10 Gold Leaves – “Won’t You Tell Your Dreams” (Lee Hazlewood)

11 Swamp Dogg, John C. Reilly, Jenny Lewis & Tim Heidecker – “The Kneeling Drunkard’s Plea” (The Louvin Brothers) *

12 Silas Short – “You’ve Become A Habit” (Leo Nocentelli) *

13 Mac DeMarco – “Honey Moon” (Haruomi Hosono)

14 Cameron Bethany – “Send It On” (D’Angelo) *

15 Roedelius – “Le Chant des Fauves” (Tinariwen) *

16 Mark Lanegan – “Same Old Man” (Karen Dalton)

17 Angel Olsen – “Something On Your Mind” (Karen Dalton)

18 Mary Lattimore – “Blink” (Hiroshi Yoshimura) *

19 Acetone – “Plain As Your Eyes Can See” (Jim Sullivan) *

20 Steve Gunn & Bridget St. John – “Rabbit Hills” (Michael Chapman) *

* new recording

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images