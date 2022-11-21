Neil Young Radio Returns to SiriusXM for a Limited Time

Neil Young Radio will return exclusively to SiriusXM for a limited time.

The channel, which presents “the entire musical world of [the] legendary musician,” is set to run from “now through December 16,” according to a press statement.

According to the press release, “Neil Young Radio is dedicated to the ever-evolving rock icon and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and includes his rarities and exclusives, as well as every new song from his new album with Crazy Horse, World Record. Fans can tune in to also hear Neil’s greatest hits from his solo music and collaborations with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

“The channel features two new specials: The Neil Young Conversation and a World Record Track-By-Track. During The Neil Young Conversation, Neil reflects on his music and more with SiriusXM host David Fricke, including the Harvest 50th Anniversary Edition that will be released on December 2. In the World Record Track-By-Track, Neil discusses the songs on his new album and pushes “play” on each track. Listen to both specials during the broadcast times below or on the SXM App after their debut. Neil Young Radio also features concert broadcasts from Neil’s vaults and his insights behind writing and recording his classics ‘Old Man,’ ‘Harvest’ and much more.”

For a sneak peek, fans can listen to Young share how “Old Man” and “Harvest” were created.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET):

The Neil Young Conversation

November 17 at 12pm (premiere)

November 18 at 9am

November 19 at 6pm

November 20 at 2pm

World Record Track-By-Track

November 18 at 6am (premiere), 3pm and 10pm

November 19 at 10am

November 20 at 2am and 7pm

World Record, due out November 18, is Neil Young with Crazy Horse’s second album of new studio recordings within the past year. Crazy Horse also features Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina, and Nils Lofgren. See the full tracklist below.

World Record Tracklist

1. “Love Earth”

2. “Overhead”

3. “I Walk With You (Earth Ringtone)”

4. “This Old Planet (Changing Days)”

5. “This World (Is in Trouble Now)”

6. “Break the Chain”

7. “The Long Day Before”

8. “Walkin’ on the Road (To the Future)”

9. “The Wonder Won’t Wait”

10. “Chevrolet”

11. “This Old Planet Reprise”

