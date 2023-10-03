Top 7 Rap Songs with Motivational Themes

Perseverance has always been the impetus of hip-hop music. Built on themes of overcoming adversity and fighting through hardship, the genre has birthed some of the most inspirational artists, whose music’s sole purpose is to get listeners’ blood flowing.

Videos by American Songwriter

Over the five decades of rap’s existence, many songs like these have been able to achieve mainstream visibility, not because of their catchiness or pop appeal, but because of their infectiousness and ability to motivate fans. Here are seven of the best examples of that.

“Lose Yourself,” Eminem

The most successful single from the soundtrack to Eminem’s 2002 blockbuster film 8 Mile, “Lose Yourself” had no difficulty finding its way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Emphasizing the need to seize the moment with it’s you only get one shot message, the song has motivated millions across the world, even those Em would prefer to not be fans of his.

“Started From The Bottom,” Drake

One of Drake’s first truly explosive hits, “Started From The Bottom” is still one of the most authentic and inspiring cuts he’s ever recorded. With raps about living in my mama’s house and trying to get it on my own, the song stands the test of time as an anthem for overcoming obstacles.

“Juicy,” The Notorious B.I.G.

Biggie’s first ever Hot 100 hit, “Juicy” is full of lines where Biggie touches on life before fame, and how dreaming big can actually work.

Remember Rappin’ Duke? Duh-ha, duh-ha

You never thought that hip-hop would take it this far

Now I’m in the limelight ’cause I rhyme tight

[RELATED: Notorious B.I.G. Documentary In the Works]

“Grinding All My Life,” Nipsey Hussle

One of the last songs he released before his tragic death in 2019, “Grinding All My Life” helped the longtime underground MC earn a Grammy nomination for his debut studio album Victory Lap. Rhyming about sacrificing and paying the price, the song has been one fans go back to so they can remember Hussle’s “never quit” attitude.

“The World Is Yours,” Nas

The fourth song on the track list for Nas’ magnum opus debut album Illmatic, “The World Is Yours” correctly enforces the message its title represents. Noting that anything can be accomplished, Nas lets his goals be known with the lyric I’m out for dead presidents to represent me, referring to wealth.

“Bounce Back,” Big Sean

Last night took a L, but tonight I bounce back was an inescapable jingle for hip-hop fans in 2016. Big Sean’s highest charting song ever, peaking at No. 6, “Bounce Back” epitomized his entire aura as an artist, as he often spit bars about his efforts to reach rap ubiquity.

“We Don’t Care,” Kanye West

Assisted by a children’s choir, “We Don’t Care” was one of the earliest examples of Kanye West’s “never settle” mindset. With the poignant hook We wasn’t s’posed to make it past twenty-five / Joke’s on you, we still alive, the song promises listeners that the only opinion of yourself that matters is your own.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic