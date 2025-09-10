John Rich Selling His Tour Bus and Giving Fans the Chance to Buy It

While spending over three decades in country music, John Rich performed in groups like Lonestar and even explored a solo career. But for many, they remember his time as part of Big & Rich. Teaming up with Big Kenny, the duo produced several unique songs that blended country, rock, and patriotism like “Comin’ to Your City”. And throughout that time, Rich accumulated a net worth of over $25 million. But ready to downsize, the singer announced he was selling his 2009 tour bus. And with Rich putting it up for sale, it could be yours for the right price.

First purchasing the tour bus back in 2019, Rich shared a video on his Instagram of him standing beside the massive ride. He said, “Hey Friends, your buddy John Rich here. It’s kind of a sad day for me, but I’m selling my tour bus.”

Taking fans on a quick tour of the bus, the video offered a glimpse into where Rich spent his time while on the road. He added in the captions, “I’m selling my tour bus:) It’s served me very well since 2019, but it’s time for her to have a new home, and I hope whoever gets her, loves her like I do:)” He even explained that he shared more than a few memorable moments with Cowboy Troy inside the bus.

What Does John Rich’s Tour Bus Include?

Also posting a link to the listing of the tour bus, it came with a slew of amenities. Just looking at the stateroom, it featured a queen bed, makeup vanity, AM/FM receiver, CD player, rear closet, its own restroom and shower, and even a 50” TV. And again, that was just the main bedroom. The front lounge included a sofa, a loveseat, booth seats, and two televisions.

Jumping to the comments, fans loved watching Rich give a tour inside his life on the road. For one person, they admitted, “That’s a house on wheels, John.” One comment read, “Can I get an employee discount?”

But for most, they only had one question – how much? And sadly, Rich didn’t disclose how much the 2009 Prevost XLII Dual Slide Star Coach would set a fan back. Although sharing the listing, the site revealed that potential buyers needed to call the number listed to inquire about the asking price.

So if you’ve ever dreamed of living like a country star on the road, now’s your chance to make Rich’s bus your own.

