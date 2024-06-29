Gretchen Wilson Joins John Rich at Rock the Country, Unleashes Epic AC/DC Cover

For many artists, releasing a debut album is a milestone that often comes after years of work and dedication. But for Gretchen Wilson, her debut album, Here for the Party, did more than welcome her to country music – it completely dominated the radio with the hit song “Redneck Woman.” That song not only took over the charts but helped thrust Wilson into the spotlight. And for the last 20 years, the country star built a career off of that first album. Recently, Wilson took the stage with Big & Rich at Rock The Country, and yet again, showcased the full range of her musical talents.

During the concert, John Rich took a moment to ask Wilson to perform any song she liked from the extensive AC/DC catalog. “Can you do some AC/DC for this crowd, one time? You want to show them what a bada** you are. Whatever key you want.” With more than enough songs to pick from, the singer decided to channel Brian Johnson with a cover of “Back in Black.”

With the crowd behind her, Gretchen commanded the stage as fans gushed over the performance with comments reading, “I always thought Gretchen Wilson should have been a rock singer.” One comment added, “Yall should hear her sing “Baracuda” too, she is so talented!”

Gretchen Wilson Used Her Past To Help Shape Her Future

Although enjoying her time in the music industry, back in 2020, Wilson opened up about her struggles breaking into the industry and her tough upbringing. She told Fox News at the time, “I went through enough in my life that I could have gone off the rails. And most people, doctors, friends, most of everyone would have said, ‘Well, yeah, she had every right to go off the deep end and just lose it.'”

While going through a difficult time, Wilson explained, “I saw that in front of me… that opportunity to better myself, to better my future, to better maybe my family’s future. And I took it. I think there are those choices in life. You can choose to just wallow in your own pity and sorrow and say, ‘I can’t, I can’t.’ Or you can just take the bull by the horns and say, ‘I can and I will. And even if it takes me forever.'”

Continuing to perform, Wilson released her last album, Ready to Get Rowdy, back in 2017.

