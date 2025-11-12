Ex-Yes Singer Jon Anderson Announces 2026 Tour Leg with Backing Group The Band Geeks; New Album Due Out Later Next Year

Founding Yes frontman Jon Anderson has unveiled plans to return to the road next year with his current backing group The Band Geeks. The 81-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced the first leg of a planned 2026 tour.

The spring outing, a continuation of Anderson and The Band Geeks’ “YES Epics, Classics, and More” trek, kicks off on April 17 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and runs through a May 7 performance in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak, Michigan. The tour also will stop at venues in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The trek will include a second concert in Ridgefield as well as a two-date stand, April 30 and May 2, in the Philadelphia suburb of Landsdowne, Pennsylvania.

Like the prog-rock legend’s previous tours with The Band Geeks, the new trek will feature Yes classics and deep cuts, as well as selections from Jon’s acclaimed 2024 studio album, True.

Meanwhile, Anderson and The Band Geeks currently are in pre-production for their second studio album together. The follow-up to True is expected to be released sometime during the second half of 2026.

More About The Band Geeks and Jon Anderson’s History with the Group

Anderson first hooked up with The Band Geeks for a 2023 tour. The group is a collective of talented musicians, led by longtime Blue Öyster Cult bassist Richie Castellano, who had been posting videos of them covering various classic-rock songs over the course of several years. Anderson told American Songwriter that he became aware of The Band Geeks after his friend John Amick of SiriusXM satellite radio showed him a YouTube video of them performing the Yes classic “Heart of the Sunrise.”

After Anderson and The Band Geeks wrapped up their 2023 trek, they hit the studio to work on what became the True album.

Released in August 2024, True was co-produced, engineered, and mixed by Castellano.

Anderson and The Band Geeks also released a live album and concert video titled Live – Perpetual Change in March 2025. The audio and video collection was recorded in August 2023 at a show at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois.

Live – Perpetual Change was released as a CD/DVD set, a triple-LP vinyl package, and a Blu-ray.

The album and video feature performances of 10 Yes songs, including such well-known tunes as “Yours Is No Disgrace,” “Heart of the Sunrise,” “And You and I,” “Roundabout” and the aforementioned “Your Move/I’ve Seen All Good People.”

April 17 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 19 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 21 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

April 23 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

April 26 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Theater

April 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater

April 30 – Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

May 2 – Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

May 5 – Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

May 7 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

