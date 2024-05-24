Jon Bon Jovi Gets Vulnerable on Personal Struggles With Throat Surgery and Being Talked “Off the Ledge”

First stepping on stage during the 1970s, Jon Bon Jovi not only created the band Bon Jovi but also released 15 studio albums and two solo albums. That is just the start of what made Bon Jovi great as his ability to not only sing but write landed him numerous awards and a spot in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He also starred in several films like U-571, Cry Wolf, and Little City. While enjoying his time in the spotlight, the singer recently discussed how he needed to be talked off a ledge when having to undergo throat surgery.

The following are excerpts from ATM’s June/July 2024 cover story featuring Bon Jovi. The issue is available in homes starting in May and online now at aarp.org/magazine.

Back in 2022, Bon Jovi found himself on the operating table as he needed a vocal fold medialization procedure. Now, two years after the surgery, the hitmaker opened up about the struggles he faced. “People had to talk me off the ledge, because you’re like, ‘I didn’t do anything wrong! What’s wrong?’” He questioned, via AARP. “I could talk the day after the surgery. I just sounded like the Godfather. It takes some retraining of the mind and the body and then the spirit, and you just have to be patient. I did not excel in the patience category. I’m not Superman. It’s just a tattoo that I have on my arm.”

Jon Bon Jovi Admits “I’d Rather Get Hit By A Bus”

Having remained focused on his return to the stage, Bon Jovi spent the last two years working on his recovery. Even working with a speech pathologist, the singer said, “Don’t doubt that I can’t sing anymore. This isn’t a situation which the singer has lost his voice. Whether or not I can ever do a 100-show tour again, I don’t know. But if I can have joy on the stage on night one, that would be great.”

While some performers are not afraid to use the help of lip-syncing to make it through a concert, Bon Jovi gawked at the idea, insisting, “I’d rather get hit by a bus on the high­way.”

Continuing to share his love for music, his 16th album, Forever, will hit shelves on June 7. The release will mark four years since he previously released new music.

