Lainey Wilson Admittedly Needs “To Be a Little More Bougie” With Her Backstage Requests

Success isn’t getting to Lainey Wilson’s head, although she’s certainly had plenty of it. The “Country’s Cool Again” singer is fresh off an Entertainer of the Year win at the Academy of Country Music Awards. That’s in addition to her CMA Awards wins including Entertainer of the Year, along with a Best Country Album GRAMMY Award. However, Wilson remains that small-town Louisiana girl at heart. The “Hang Tight Honey” singer recently revealed her surprisingly low-key backstage demands.

Lainey Wilson Reveals Her Backstage Essentials

Speaking to Taste of Country, Wilson admitted she needs “to be a little more bougie” with her backstage requirements. She then rattled off a list of demands from “some of my artist friends.” They included new underwear, 3/4 length socks, purple solo cups and red Skittles only.

As for Wilson? She just wants some throat coat tea.

“I normally ask for a kettle, in case there ain’t like a microwave where I’m at,” said the country star, 32. “Lemon Halls, some cough drops, and probably whiskey and water.”

“I don’t have a lot on my rider,” she added. “Like, I’m not gonna be asking for a new toilet lid.”

It’s certainly a far cry from former White Stripes frontman Jack White’s request for a bowl of “fresh homemade guacamole.” (Included: specific directions on how to cut the avocado.)

“Little Lainey’s” Dreams Come True

When Wilson took the stage during Tuesday’s (May 21) season 25 finale of The Voice, she thought she would just be performing her latest single, “Hang Tight Honey.” The Bell Bottom Country artist was shocked when Reba McEntire joined her onstage.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be the one that helps you continue to bridge the gap between our generations,” said Reba, 69. “I’d like to be the person to invite you to be an official member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

A teary-eyed Wilson responded by yelling, “Holy moly!” into the microphone. She had some more polished words for social media the next day, however.

“In 2001, I first stepped foot into the @opry at 9 years old and immediately felt at home,” the “Heart Like a Truck” singer wrote in a Wednesday (May 22) Instagram post. “In 2020, I stepped into the circle for my Opry debut and felt like I belonged. On June 7, my name will be engraved in a brass nameplate and I’ll officially become a member of the family I’ve always looked up to. I’m counting down the days @opry!”

