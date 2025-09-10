Jon Pardi Left Speechless by Bizarre “Mr. Saturday Night” TikTok Trend

While social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok offer countless hours of entertainment, there is no formula for going viral. Taking a glance into the past, there was the viral milk crate challenge, the cinnamon challenge, and even the dangerous teeth-filing trend. Again, when it comes to social media, a person could go from obscurity to international fame almost overnight. And while exploring a career in country music, Jon Pardi recently watched himself become a viral sensation for his hit song “Mr. Saturday Night.”

Over the last two years, Pardi released albums like Honkytonk Hollywood and Merry Christmas from Jon Pardi. Honestly, it seemed like a rite of passage to release at least one Christmas album. But when it came to the popularity surrounding “Mr. Saturday Night,” the singer was somewhat confused since he released the song back in 2022. Nearly three years after the song hit the airwaves, it made its rounds on TikTok.

Although the song centered around a man called “Mr. Saturday Night” and how he would “smoke, and drink, smile, and wink”, the lyrics showed that the partying was hiding a deeper pain. The lyrics included, “They don’t know how much I missed her Saturday night.”

Jon Pardi Admits Fans Posted “Some Crazy S***”

While the narrator partied to hide the pain of lost love, social media decided to use it to showcase their wild nights. Taking a look at a few of the videos circulating on TikTok, one person shared a picture of himself before a night of fun. The video quickly jumped to the next day, showing him leaving jail. The person wrote, “worst hotel ever.”

That was just the start, as another video shared the song as an individual wearing cowboy boots decided to dance. While not sounding that weird, the person’s dance partner was a construction safety cone. And to make it even better, the Pardi fan didn’t just dance with it – they put it on.

Fans appeared to love the viral videos as comments included, “This is the energy I need in my friend group.” Another person compared the dance to the scene in Toy Story 2 where the toys use traffic cones to cross a busy intersection.

But at the center of the viral moment was Pardi. Not knowing that “Mr. Saturday Night” would become the background song to wild nights, he posted his own video on TikTok. While showcasing a few of his performances, the singer wrote, “You guys have been posting some crazy s*** with this song.”

Whether he planned it or not, Pardi just scored one of the most unexpected viral hits of the year. And for a song about heartbreak, “Mr. Saturday Night” has never sounded so fun.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer)