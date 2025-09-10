John Fogerty Presented BMI’s Troubadour Award at Nashville Ceremony Featuring Tributes from Lainey Wilson, Billy Gibbons, & More Stars

John Fogerty was presented with BMI’s prestigious Troubadour Award on Monday, September 8, at the performing-rights organization’s Nashville office. As previously reported, the honor recognizes the legendary Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman as “a songwriter who has made a profound impact on the creative community and whose work continues to set the pace for generations to follow.”

The 80-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was saluted during a private ceremony that included star-studded musical tributes and a performance by Fogerty himself. According to a press release, among the artists who performed classic CCR tunes at the event were ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Lainey Wilson, The War and Treaty, Jesse Welles, and Rival Sons frontman Jay Buchanan.

Gibbons teamed up with Mexican-American singer/songwriter La Marisoul for a rendition of “Green River.” Wilson sang the Creedence’s signature tune “Proud Mary.” The War and Treaty performed a medley of the Screamin’ Jay Hawkins classic and “Born on the Bayou.” Welles covered “Have You Ever Seen The Rain,” while Buchanan belted out “Fortunate Son.”

Gibbons, incidentally, was the 2023 recipient of the BMI Troubadour Award.

Fogerty was joined by sons Shane and Tyler for renditions of “Up Around the Bend,” “Bad Moon Rising” and John’s solo hit “The Old Man Down the Road.”

In addition, the ceremony featured video messages from Dolly Parton, John Oates, Robert Earl Keen, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, and Rick Beato.

Fogerty also gave a speech, and was presented with a trophy and a Gibson J-45 guitar.

Recap Video from the Troubadour Award Ceremony

Fogerty posted photos and a video featuring highlights from the ceremony on his social media pages.

The video featured segments of John’s speech and clips of the various performances.

“I’m really overwhelmed that so many of you came here tonight,” Fogerty said while addressing the audience. “So many people I’m fans of, and you’ve touched me with the things you’ve said and the way you’ve sung your songs.”

The recap also featured a clip of Parton’s video message in which she talked about collaborating with John on a cover of CCR’s “Long as I Can See the Light” for her star-packed 2023 album, Rockstar.

“It was one of the greatest days I’ve ever spent in my life, being in the recording studio with John Fogerty,” Dolly declared.

The video ended with another section of Fogerty’s speech in which he talked about his new album of updated versions of CCR songs, Legacy, and his legal battles over the rights to his publishing.

About Fogerty’s Upcoming Tour Plans

Fogerty recently announced dates for a new North American trek dubbed The Legacy Tour, in honor of his new album. The outing includes an 11-show run of performances in the Eastern U.S. in late October and November.

Those concerts are plotted out from an October 31 gig in Atlantic City, New Jersey, through a November 14 show in Boston.

Prior to those dates, John will perform at the iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas on September 20, in Mexico City on September 29, and in Highland, California, on October 1.

Fogerty also has just announced six new Las Vegas concerts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Caino. Those shows are scheduled for New Year’s Eve, January 2 and 3, and March 18, 20, and 21.

Ticket for the new Las Vegas shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, September 12, at 9 a.m. PT. Pre-sale tickets for the concerts are available now. Check out all of John’s upcoming tour dates at JohnFogerty.com.

(Photo Credit: Erika Goldring for BMI)