Jonas Brothers Drop “Wings” Ahead of New Album

The Jonas Brothers released the new single “Wings” on Thursday (Feb. 23) as the first taster of their impending album.

The short track takes a more chilled-out approach than their previous work but, not at the expense of an earworm chorus. Their three-part harmonies shine in the refrain: You gave me a reason, you got me believing / You’re making me say / You are the wings I need to fly away / You are the wings I need to fly away / It was you / It was you, it was you from the very start.

“Wings” will appear on the Jo Bros’ sixth studio album – simply titled The Album – available this spring. The LP acts as the follow-up to their 2019 comeback record Happiness Begins.

The three-piece ended their long-term creative partnership with producer Ryan Tedder on this project in favor of working with singer/songwriter Jon Bellion.

The group previously announced that the album will lean into a ’70s vibe, which is very much accounted for on “Wings.” The Bee Gees were a main source of inspiration for the group.

“They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father,” Kevin recently said in an interview with Variety. “And obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities.”

The Album was previously scheduled to arrive on May 5 but the band announced a postponement earlier this week. The record will now be released on May 12.

“Sometimes the best projects take a little bit longer than originally planned,” the brothers wrote in the post’s caption. “We’re moving THE ALBUM release date back one week to May 12th and releasing it on vinyl too.”

The brothers have partnered with FlyOver in Las Vegas to help preview the album. Billed as “the ultimate flying experience,” the attraction uses state-of-the-art technology that makes riders feel like they’re flying over various landscapes ranging from the western U.S. to the Canadian Rocky Mountains, all set to music.

Given the imagery found in the accompanying music for “Wings,” it seems the partnership will be right in line with the vision the brothers have for the album.

