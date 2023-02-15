Jonas Brothers to Preview ‘The Album’ with FlyOver Experience in Las Vegas

The Jonas Brothers are taking their music to new heights–literally.

The pop group of brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are partnering with FlyOver in Las Vegas to uniquely preview their upcoming album, The Album. Billed as “the ultimate flying experience,” FlyOver is a new attraction on The Strip using state-of-the-art technology that makes riders feel like they’re flying over various landscapes ranging from the western U.S. to the Canadian Rocky Mountains, all set to music.

With The Album FlyOver Experience, fans will get to hear songs off the Jonas Brothers’ new album on the “Wonders of the American West” ride that will have them soaring over simulated images of the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and other landmarks. On the ride, fans will get to hear unreleased tracks “Wings” and “Montana Sky,” among others. “Wings” will be released as The Album‘s lead single on February 24.

“The Album has a strong connection to the locations visited in the flight ride” and the band wanted “to offer a completely unique listening experience for fans,” according to a press release. Before the ride starts, fans will get to see a video of the Jonas Brothers talking about the writing and recording process for The Album.

This one-day-only experience is available to fans who’ve purchased tickets for the band’s shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM as part of their Las Vegas residency. The Album FlyOver Experience is available on Saturday (Feb. 18). Tickets are limited and available to register for HERE.

“We wanted to find a way to tell stories that are universal but also ultra-personal,” Nick Jonas said in a January 2023 interview about The Album. “The direction of the lyrics, the stories we’re telling, it has changed a lot,” added Joe. “I think about the fact that our kids will listen to this music.”

The Album will be released on May 5. Jonas Brothers will also perform in Vegas on February 17 and 19.

Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for iHeartRadio