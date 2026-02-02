People Are Losing Their Minds Over Rare Joni Mitchell Appearance at the Grammy Awards

Despite collecting 11 trophies throughout her nearly six-decade career, Joni Mitchell surprisingly didn’t make her Grammy Awards performance debut until the 2024 ceremony. The folk-rock icon performed her 1960s classic “Both Sides Now” alongside her friend Brandi Carlile and multiple other artists. Two years later, Mitchell, 82, is back on the red carpet, and the internet is loving it.

As artists began filing into Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena for Sunday’s (Feb. 1) ceremony, video footage of Mitchell making her entrance began circulating on social media. The Canadian musical icon sported a dazzling pantsuit featuring gold, silver, and black sequins, along with a matching gold newsboy cap and gold-rimmed glasses.

“She didn’t just arrive, she commanded the room,” marveled one fan on X/Twitter.

Joni Mitchell stuns on the #GRAMMYs red carpet. pic.twitter.com/LMxyzdO5wv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 1, 2026

Public sightings became rare for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer after she suffered an aneurysm in 2015 that affected her ability to speak and walk. At the time, Mitchell hadn’t put out new music in nearly a decade, with her last project, Shine, coming in 2007.

“But I mean, I’m a fighter. I’ve got Irish blood!” the “A Case of You” said during a 2020 interview published in the Guardian. “So you know, I knew, ‘Here I go again, another battle.’”

In 2022, she made a surprise return to the stage during the Newport Folk Festival. Two years later, she made her Grammy debut.

Joni Mitchell is a Grammy Winner—Again

Before the ceremony had officially kicked off, Joni Mitchell had already added to her hardware collection. The Rocker and Roll Hall of Famer picked up the Grammy for Best Historical Album. Mitchell’s 11th award is for Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years. Released in 2024, the compilation album consists of the singer’s previously unreleased material recorded from 1976 to 1980.

Mitchell reminisced on her career during an often laugh-out-loud funny acceptance speech—particularly the recording of her 1972 album For the Roses, which she wrote because she was “pissed off at the music business.”

“And I drew an album cover of a horse’s a–. And David Geffen wouldn’t let me put it on the album cover… But he did let me let me have a billboard of it on Sunset [Boulevard],” she said. “So there was a big horse’s a– on Sunset for a while.”

Featured image by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images