Joni Mitchell to Play “Joni Jam” Concert at Hollywood Bowl—Her First L.A. Show in 24 Years

Following the news that Joni Mitchell will perform on the Grammy Awards for the first time ever this Sunday, February 4, comes word that the legendary singer/songwriter will play her first Los Angeles headlining show in more than two decades this fall.

The concert, which is being billed as “Joni Mitchell & the Joni Jam,” is scheduled for October 19 at the famed Hollywood Bowl. As with previous “Joni Jam” events, Mitchell is expected to be joined by her friend Brandi Carlile and a number of guest singers.

Tickets for Mitchell’s Hollywood Bowl concert will go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. PT. Access to pre-sale tickets will begin this Wednesday, January 31, at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans interested in buying tickets early may want to purchase them via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through the site’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The last time Mitchell played a headlining concert in L.A. was on May 12, 2000, at the Greek Theatre. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who turned 80 in November, was a special guest at Carlile’s “Brandi Carlile & Friends” show at the Hollywood Bowl on October 14, 2023.

Carlile has helped organize two other full “Joni Jam” shows in recent years. The first was a surprise event at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, marking Mitchell’s first full concert performance in more than 20 years. It also was the first full show Mitchell played since suffering a serious brain aneurysm in 2015.

The Newport fest “Joni Jam” featured Mitchell performing alongside Carlile and several guest artists, including Wynonna Judd, Mumford and Sons’ Marcus Mumford, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, and Lucius. The show was captured for Mitchell’s 2023 live album At Newport, which is nominated for a Grammy in the Best Folk Album category.

A second “Joni Jam” was held in June 2023 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. That show also featured Carlile, Mumford, Goldsmith, and Lucius, as well as Annie Lennox, Sarah McLachlan, Wendy & Lisa, and Allison Russell.

As previously reported, the 66th Grammys ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 4. The event will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. It also will be available to stream live and on demand on the Paramount+ service.

As for the Hollywood Bowl show, Mitchell fans will not want to pass up on this opportunity to see the influential singer/songwriter playing a rare concert with a bevy of special guests.

