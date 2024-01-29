Joni Mitchell to Perform at the Grammys for First Time Ever; Fans Elated at the “Magic News”

Joni Mitchell has won nine competitive Grammys during her long and illustrious career, but the influential Canadian singer/songwriter has never performed on the awards show. That will change this weekend, when the 80-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer gives her debut Grammy performance at the 2024 edition of the event.

Videos by American Songwriter

As previously reported, the 66th Grammys ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 4. It will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and also will be available to stream live and on demand on the Paramount+ service.

[RELATED: Joni Mitchell, Annie Lennox Perform with Brandi Carlile at Hollywood Bowl Concert]

Mitchell has been nominated for a Grammy this year in the Best Folk Album category for At Newport. The live album captured Mitchell at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, where she gave her first full concert performance in more than 20 years. It also marked Mitchell’s first full performance since suffering a serious brain aneurysm in 2015.

The Newport set, which was dubbed “Joni Jam,” featured Mitchell performing alongside her friend Brandi Carlile and several guest artists, including Wynonna Judd, Mumford and Sons’ Marcus Mumford, and Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith.

Mitchell’s Fellow Best Folk Album Nominees

Mitchell will be competing for the Best Folk Album prize with Paul Simon (Seven Psalms), Nickel Creek (Celebrants), Old Crow Medicine Show (Jubilee), Rufus Wainwright (Folkocracy), Dom Flemons (Traveling Wildfire), and The Milk Carton Kids (I Only See the Moon).

More About Mitchell’s Grammy Honors

Mitchell won her first Grammy Award in 1970, taking home the Best Folk Performance honor for her album Clouds. Besides the nine competitive Grammys, she also was presented with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.

Other 2024 Grammy Performers

Besides Mitchell, other confirmed performers for this year’s Grammys include Billy Joel, U2, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Burna Boy, and Travis Scott. U2’s performance will take place at the Sphere venue in Las Vegas, where the Irish band is playing an ongoing residency.

Fans React to News of Mitchell’s Grammy Performance

A note about Mitchell’s Grammy performance posted on her Instagram page got an enthusiastic response from many of her fans.

“ICON!” wrote one fan. “Ecstatic to see this legend perform on the Grammy stage!”

Another posted a comment that reads, “Our generation’s Joni Mitchell IS Joni freakin Mitchell.”

A third fan wrote, “What is this magic news? I wonder who her band will be. Oh I love this so much. What will she sing? So many questions.”