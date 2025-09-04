Why Darius Rucker Didn’t Appear on Post Malone’s First Country Record ‘F-1 Trillion’

When working on his debut country album F-1 Trillion, Post Malone not only embraced the genre, but called on some of the country’s biggest names. He worked with Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Hank Williams Jr., and numerous others. But among all the stars who welcomed Malone to country music, some fans were shocked that Darius Rucker didn’t make the list. With both Malone and Rucker friends, the country singer recently revealed why he didn’t collaborate with Malone on the album.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with Holler about their lasting friendship, Rucker’s absence on F-1 Trillion became the topic of discussion. In the past, the two singers shared the stage to perform songs like “Wagon Wheel.” And given how much fun they had together, most thought Rucker would make his way on the album. But according to the singer, “I was supposed to be on the last [album], but I was working so much. He would call me every time he was in Nashville, like, ‘I’m coming in Monday’, and I’d be like, ‘I’m leaving Sunday!’”

[RELATED: How Darius Rucker’s Move Across the Pond Inspired His Next Album]

Darius Rucker Declares Post Malone A Great Songwriter And Artist

With Rucker not being able to get his schedule to work with Malone, the opportunity eventually vanished. Even with both stars trying their hardest to get into the studio together, fans were left wondering the type of song they would have produced. Thankfully, with Malone loving the world of country music, the possibility of a future collaboration could become a reality.

Again, both Rucker and Malone took the stage in the past. When performing in South Carolina, Malone called on the singer to join him. Together, they covered “Wagon Wheel” and “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It.”

Discussing the special moment, Rucker insisted, “I’ve been friends with Post for a while, and he called me up and asked me to do that [show]. It was awesome. He’s a great kid. We all have our problems, he’s definitely got his. But he’s a great songwriter, a great artist. I love being around him.”

And with their friendship still going strong, Rucker made it clear that while F-1 Trillion wasn’t the moment, fans can expect their paths to cross again in the studio sooner rather than later.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)