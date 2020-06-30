Calling all you writers, songwriters, and every creative type in between, the Pitch List podcast is your newest source of inspiration. With Chris Lindsey as the voice behind this podcast, each episode is sure to give you insight into the music industry as well as a sense of songwriter comradery.

More specifically, the podcast at the behest of Lindsey has set out to discover what makes creative people tick. Starting with what he knows – writing – and branching out to various aspects of the music industry, Pitch List explores what it means to be a songwriter, and ultimately, a person.

With that in mind, here’s how the Pitch List podcast describes its audio experience: “Pitch List is an open, honest, and truth-digging conversation made by songwriters, for songwriters, that dives right into the heart of why making music is so magical. We hope to not only inspire and motivate writers and musicians, but to empower creative people in all avenues to be true to themselves both in the writing room and out”.

So who is Chris Lindsey?

The first thing you need to know is that his resume is impeccable. With his own recording studio in Brentwood, Tennessee, Lindsey is a Grammy-nominated American country music songwriter and record producer.

And as if you needed any more convincing of his music prowess after that, Lindsey has created major hits for Taylor Swift, The Civil Wars, Adam Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Kellie Pickler, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Lonestar, and many others. Lindsey has over 250 commercial recordings of his songs selling 90 Million records and counting.

Now joining American Songwriter Podcast Network, the Pitch List and Chris Lindsey are reaching an even bigger pool of songwriters.

Lindsey recently commented on this development, “We are so excited to be able to partner with American Songwriter Magazine and share our podcast with their audience! They are fantastic, creative people who share our passion for songwriters, and we’re so lucky to be working with them.”

The Pitch List maintains a cool, professional sound while simultaneously encouraging creativity. Tune in each month for engaging conversations and new ideas for your own songwriting adventures.

And finally, take some advice from Lindsey as you join the Pitch List: “Remember why you love music.”