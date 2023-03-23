Juice WRLD’s Estate Releases New Single “The Light”

The final Juice WRLD posthumous album is beginning to fall into place.

On Thursday (March 23), the late rapper’s estate released a new promotional single from the album, titled “The Light.” A fan-favorite unreleased song for Juice fans, “The Light” was first previewed by the song’s producer Gezin in 2020 and eventually leaked later that year.

Much like many of the songs in his catalog, “The Light” sees Juice WLRD harmoniously croon about the “demons hidin’ deep inside” of him while battling to persevere. With God and his ultimate love interest to motivate him, the song hooks and verses on the new track see Juice attempt to fight through his drug use and mental health issues in the name of love.

Since Juice WRLD passed away from a drug overdose in December 2019, his camp and family have looked to provide his fans with as much of his music intended for release as possible. His upcoming posthumous LP, tentatively titled The Party Never Ends, has been in the works for practically two years already. This would be his third posthumous album following Legends Never Die (2020) and Fighting Demons (2021).

Lil Bibby, the founder of Juice WRLD’s Grade A record label, spoke on the album earlier this year. “The Last Juice WRLD Album is in the works… We want this album to feel like a Celebration/Party! Let’s celebrate the life of Juice,” he wrote in an Instagram caption.

Before the release of “The Light,” prior singles like “Cigarettes” (Feb. 2022), “Bye Bye” (Oct. 2022), “In My Head” (Oct. 2022), and “Face 2 Face” (Dec. 2022) have all added a great deal of anticipation for The Party Never Ends. With “The Light” out finally, the first Juice WRLD release of 2023, it feels like the impending project could arrive any day now.

