Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

Newport Jazz Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island, this summer. Considered one of the country’s most enduring cultural institutions, the 69th edition will be held on August 4-6.

As always, the lineup highlights a diverse group of musical talent. The fest will continue its tradition of highlighting established talent such as Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall and Charles Lloyd while also bringing in more contemporary forces like DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak), Jon Batiste, Kamasi Washington and Thundercat.

Elsewhere on the billing are Grammy winners and nominees Samara Joy (Best New Artist), DOMi & JD Beck and Arooj Aftab.

Special ensembles scheduled for this year’s fest include Newport Jazz artistic director Christian McBride’s annual Jam Jawn, MoodSwing, Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield and a collaboration between Joe Russo’s Almost Dead and Washington.

Tickets for this year’s Newport Jazz Festival will go on sale beginning at 1 p.m. EST Thursday (March 23). The fest is offering specially priced tickets for those interested in attending all three days. Two-day and one-day tickets will also be available for purchase. Find more ticket information HERE. The full lineup follows.

NEWPORT JAZZ 2023 LINEUP

Friday

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead with Kamasi Washington

Kamasi Washington 

DJ Pee.Wee (Anderson.Paak)

Soulive  

DOMi & JD Beck

Immanuel Wilkins Quartet 

Big Freedia 

Alfa Mist 

Butcher Brown 

Endea Owens & The Cookout 

Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix 

Julius Rodriguez 

Saturday 

Jon Batiste 

Thundercat 

Big Gigantic Does Jazz 

Christian McBride’s Jam Jawn 

Charles Lloyd New Quartet 

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily 

Julian Lage

Superblue: Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter with Nate Smith & Huntertones Horns 

Orrin Evans Quintet

The War and Treaty 

Keyon Harrold 

James Brandon Lewis 

Sunday 

Herbie Hancock 

Diana Krall 

Samara Joy 

Redman, Mehldau, McBride, Blade: A Moodswing Reunion 

Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield 

Cimafunk

Cautious Clay 

Somi 

Pedrito Martinez 

Bill Charlap Trio

Charles McPherson Quintet

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

