Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

Newport Jazz Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island, this summer. Considered one of the country’s most enduring cultural institutions, the 69th edition will be held on August 4-6.
As always, the lineup highlights a diverse group of musical talent. The fest will continue its tradition of highlighting established talent such as Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall and Charles Lloyd while also bringing in more contemporary forces like DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak), Jon Batiste, Kamasi Washington and Thundercat.
Elsewhere on the billing are Grammy winners and nominees Samara Joy (Best New Artist), DOMi & JD Beck and Arooj Aftab.
Special ensembles scheduled for this year’s fest include Newport Jazz artistic director Christian McBride’s annual Jam Jawn, MoodSwing, Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield and a collaboration between Joe Russo’s Almost Dead and Washington.
Tickets for this year’s Newport Jazz Festival will go on sale beginning at 1 p.m. EST Thursday (March 23). The fest is offering specially priced tickets for those interested in attending all three days. Two-day and one-day tickets will also be available for purchase. Find more ticket information HERE. The full lineup follows.
NEWPORT JAZZ 2023 LINEUP
Friday
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead with Kamasi Washington
Kamasi Washington
DJ Pee.Wee (Anderson.Paak)
Soulive
DOMi & JD Beck
Immanuel Wilkins Quartet
Big Freedia
Alfa Mist
Butcher Brown
Endea Owens & The Cookout
Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix
Julius Rodriguez
Saturday
Jon Batiste
Thundercat
Big Gigantic Does Jazz
Christian McBride’s Jam Jawn
Charles Lloyd New Quartet
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Julian Lage
Superblue: Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter with Nate Smith & Huntertones Horns
Orrin Evans Quintet
The War and Treaty
Keyon Harrold
James Brandon Lewis
Sunday
Herbie Hancock
Diana Krall
Samara Joy
Redman, Mehldau, McBride, Blade: A Moodswing Reunion
Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield
Cimafunk
Cautious Clay
Somi
Pedrito Martinez
Bill Charlap Trio
Charles McPherson Quintet
(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)