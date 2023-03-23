Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

Newport Jazz Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island, this summer. Considered one of the country’s most enduring cultural institutions, the 69th edition will be held on August 4-6.

As always, the lineup highlights a diverse group of musical talent. The fest will continue its tradition of highlighting established talent such as Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall and Charles Lloyd while also bringing in more contemporary forces like DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak), Jon Batiste, Kamasi Washington and Thundercat.

Elsewhere on the billing are Grammy winners and nominees Samara Joy (Best New Artist), DOMi & JD Beck and Arooj Aftab.

Special ensembles scheduled for this year’s fest include Newport Jazz artistic director Christian McBride’s annual Jam Jawn, MoodSwing, Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield and a collaboration between Joe Russo’s Almost Dead and Washington.

Tickets for this year’s Newport Jazz Festival will go on sale beginning at 1 p.m. EST Thursday (March 23). The fest is offering specially priced tickets for those interested in attending all three days. Two-day and one-day tickets will also be available for purchase. Find more ticket information HERE. The full lineup follows.

NEWPORT JAZZ 2023 LINEUP Friday Joe Russo’s Almost Dead with Kamasi Washington Kamasi Washington DJ Pee.Wee (Anderson.Paak) Soulive DOMi & JD Beck Immanuel Wilkins Quartet Big Freedia Alfa Mist Butcher Brown Endea Owens & The Cookout Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix Julius Rodriguez Saturday Jon Batiste Thundercat Big Gigantic Does Jazz Christian McBride’s Jam Jawn Charles Lloyd New Quartet Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily Julian Lage Superblue: Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter with Nate Smith & Huntertones Horns Orrin Evans Quintet The War and Treaty Keyon Harrold James Brandon Lewis Sunday Herbie Hancock Diana Krall Samara Joy Redman, Mehldau, McBride, Blade: A Moodswing Reunion Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield Cimafunk Cautious Clay Somi Pedrito Martinez Bill Charlap Trio Charles McPherson Quintet

