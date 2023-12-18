New Posthumous Juice WRLD Single “Lace It” Released

One of the most popular names in music over the past decade dropped a new posthumous single on Friday (December 15), featuring two more giant names. Yes, the late singer and songwriter Juice WRLD has a new song in the world and it features both rapper Eminem and producer benny blanco. Fans can check out the new track, “Lace It,” here below.

The single, which was produced by Juice’s longtime collaborator and friend blanco, marks yet another collaboration between the late singer and Eminem, who previously said of Juice, “his potential was so off the charts.” (Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, Juice died from a drug overdose in 2019 at just 21 years old.) Eminem and Juice previously worked on the song, “Godzilla.” And blanco worked with Juice on songs like “Graduation,” and “Roses.”

Carmela Wallace, Juice’s mother, has spoken previously about her son’s admiration for Eminem. “I can recall Jarad playing Eminem’s music on repeat at home because he was a huge fan,” she said. “This is a bittersweet moment for me; I am happy that Jarad had a chance to make music with someone he admired and sad that he cannot be here to take in the moment. Jarad left us way too soon.”

In 2020, Wallace announced the Live Free 999 Fund, which supports young people in their battles with drugs and mental health crises.

The new track boasted nearly 100,000 views in a matter of hours on YouTube. It features Juice’s signature pure voice, knack for rhyme, and stream-of-consciousness feel. He sings,

Roll it up, lace it, pop a few to chase it

I’m in my own matrix, none of this shit makes sense

All these humans basic, don’t got no home trainin’

Codeine by the cases, I’ve been purple rainin’

Roll it up, lace it, pop a few, chase it

I’ve been in the matrix, none of this shit makes sense

All you humans basic, you ain’t even got home trainin’

Codeine by the cases, I’ve been purple rainin’

And Eminem rhymes about drug addition, saying,

You pop some ecstasy first (Then)

It gets progressively worse (Yeah)

Try your best to reverse (Nope)

Unsuccessfully flirtin’ with certain death

And revertin’ to your Promethazine urge (Yeah)

The fuckin’ Devil, he lurks (Yeah)

Lose your best friends, he smirks

Wake up and everything hurts

Check out the new song here below.

