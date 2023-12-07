“Super Fan” Julia Roberts Shares Endearing Reason She Loves Taylor Swift’s “Betty”

Few in Hollywood compare to the famed Julia Roberts when it comes to star power. Besides holding three Golden Globes and an Academy Award, the actress is known for her roles in Pretty Woman and Steel Magnolias. Looking at her time at the box office, her films collected nearly $4 billion worldwide. Although considered an A-list celebrity and one of the highest-paid actresses during the 1990s, even stars get starstruck. Recently, Roberts discussed her love for Taylor Swift and even getting to go on stage with her.

With 2023 coming to an end, people are taking a moment to look back on the year, reminiscing on both the good and bad. For Swift, the year seemed historic thanks to her Eras Tour and ongoing relationship with Travis Kelce. As for Roberts, she learned that she was a bigger fan of Swift than she thought thanks to Spotify Wrapped revealing her top listens of the year.

Spotify Wrapped Doesn’t Lie

Considered a full-blown Swiftie, Roberts joked about her love for the artist on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actress admitted, “My Spotify Wrapped was embarrassing. It was not the cool, ‘Oh, let me share this with all my friends.’ It was like… I figured as much.”

Not letting her escape, Fallon even produced an Instagram post showing Roberts attending a Swift concert back in June. In the post, Swift is shown crying while looking out at the crowd. The actress captioned the post, “I love you. Thank you for being EVERYTHING WE EVER NEEDED! Ever.”



Proving her love for Swift, Fallon seemed more focused on the hashtags, which included the song “Betty” from the Folklore album. Roberts revealed she loved the song due to it also being the name of her mother.

Robert Takes The Stage With Swift

Recalling the first Swift concert she went to with her kids, Roberts said, “I took my kids, this was our first big concert, and Taylor had said before the show, ‘There’s a part in the show where… Would you like to come onstage?’ I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ I get very nervous.”

After gaining some confidence from her children, Roberts apparently asked for a Swift shirt. “I said, ‘Well, can I get a Taylor Swift t-shirt to wear if I go onstage because I was wearing an outfit that I had just worn two days before on the Ellen show.”

Happy about her decision to go on stage, Roberts called the entire experience “surreal.”

