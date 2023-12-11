Demi Lovato Shares How Taylor Swift Helped Calm Her Nerves During “Nervous” MTV VMAs Performance

When it comes to entertainment, there are few avenues Demi Lovato hasn’t explored. For the past two decades, the singer sold over 24 million albums and won over 20 awards ranging from the Teen Choice Awards to the People’s Choice Awards. She even appeared in hit television shows like Glee and Will & Grace. With such experience in both the entertainment and music industries, one might believe she is an expert when it comes to performing in front of fans or the camera. But apparently, the singer struggles with pre-show jitters. And during her 2023 MTV VMAs performance, the singer revealed how the iconic Taylor Swift helped her power through and put on a stellar show.

For the last year, Lovato remained absent from the stage after she finished her Holy Fvck Tour which consisted of 34 dates that ran from August to November. Praised for her talent on stage, it might come as a surprise that performing for the MTV VMAs caused the singer to pause for a moment. It makes sense when the award show welcomed top talent across the music industry like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Offset, and of course, Swift. Not only did the singer perform in front of celebrities, but she belted songs like “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Heart Attack.”

Lovato Finds Strength in Taylor Swift

Discussing her time at the MTV VMAs on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Lovato explained, “It was so much fun, I had such a great time, I got to perform revamped versions of my songs, so rock versions of some of my biggest hits.”

While recalling her wonderful time at the awards, she admitted to being overcome with nerves at first, but once she saw Swift singing along – her confidence grew. “You know, who I saw cheering me on was Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini. I was nervous going out there and once I saw people in the audience cheering me on, I was like, ‘OK, I can do this.’”

Seeing Swift’s reaction to her songs after her performance, Lovato took to Twitter, sharing love emojis. A fan page for Swift even shared a video of the singer dancing in the crowd, showing her love for Lovato.

