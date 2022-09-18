Julio Iglesias Jr. Releases New Single “Into The Night,” Announces New Album

Julio Iglesias Jr., son of the famed singer Julio Iglesias, has announced a new covers album, Under The Covers, which is set to drop on February 7 and features big names like Jewel.

To celebrate the news, Iglesias Jr. has also shared his newest single, “Into The Night,” a duet with Benny Mardones, which you can check out here below. The new track is a reimagined version of Mardones’ 1980 hit, which Iglesias Jr. recorded shortly before Mardones’ death in 2020.

On his new album, Iglesias Jr. reinterprets an eclectic mix of pop songs in the classic sound of big band and swing. He performs renditions of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” Billy Joel’s “Just The Way You Are,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is A Place On Earth,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” and Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game,” as well as duets with other special guests, including “Careless Whisper” with Jewel, “I’m Too Sexy” with Right Said Fred, and “Stevie Wonder Medley” with Brian McKnight.

“I first moved to the U.S. from Spain when I was nine years old and I spoke very little English, but I listened to the radio a lot and it actually helped me learn the language,” said Iglesias Jr. of his work on “Into The Night.” “Driving to and from school, we would always listen to the radio and this song was always on. There was not one day that it wasn’t playing. So, to be able to revisit this song and the memories I have with it means so much, and to sing alongside Benny Mardones himself on this song is so special.”

On October 13, Julio will perform at the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame LA MUSA Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. He will be honoring inductee Tony Renis during the star-studded Induction and Special Awards ceremony, performing “Quando Quando Quando” backed by a 35-piece orchestra.

Julio Iglesias, Jr. has lived a life steeped in the power of music as part of one of the most talented and recognizable families in entertainment. Since first taking the stage with his legendary father as a small child, the Madrid-born artist has turned out global musical projects in a dazzling expanse of genres, toured with icons like Cher, and making records in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

Check out the tracklist for his upcoming LP and the new single below.

Under The Covers Tracklist:

1. What’s Going On

2. Careless Whisper (with Jewel)

3. Shape of You

4. Everybody Wants To Rule The World

5. Just The Way You Are

6. Heaven Is A Place On Earth

7. Into The Night (with Benny Mardones)

8. Wicked Game

9. I’m Too Sexy

10. Stevie Wonder Medley (with Brian McKnight)

Photo by Jesus Cordero / Press Here Publicity