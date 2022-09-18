Grimes Teases New Music … and Elf Ears?

Synth-pop artist Grimes took to Twitter to reveal two possibilities: new music and elf ears.

The “Genesis” singer revealed the completion of her latest project on social media. “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I,” she wrote, sharing details about the final track’s completion. “Perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”

Claiming to have 20 songs, Grimes added she may issue her new music in two volumes, a Book 1 and potentially a Book 2. “Deciding format/tracklist,” the singer wrote.

In July 2021, the singer revealed the album will be a “space opera,” going into great detail about the project on Instagram. She informed fans, “it’s a space opera about CLAIRE DE LUNE – an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the AI creation story on earth from the brain of the engineer who invented AI because he wants to relive his life but see if his perfect dream girl could teach him to love and thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity—overcome by the machines.

“As she slowly realizes she is essentially a dancing puppet for the male gaze tho, their relationship grows complex. Simultaneously—“NO ONE” (the most powerful super intelligence in the future where the simulation is being rendered from) realizes there’s a massive hyper-realistic sim running and sends in her troll AI puppets to wreak havoc.”

Upon its release, the new project will be the follow-up to Grimes’ fifth album, the 2020 record Miss Anthropocene.

Prior to the tweet about the album, the singer posted a picture on the platform of her bandaged head and face with a caption reading “I did smthn (something) crazy!” Last month, Grimes shared her desire to get fanged teeth and elf ears, asking fans if they knew “any reputable elf ear modifiers” in the Austin or LA areas, or if anyone had undergone successful elf ear modifications.

While she did not confirm an elf ear procedure, the photo below does explain why she was in a plastic surgery clinic perfecting her final tracks.