July/August Lyric Contest Winners

Congratulations to all our July/August 2022 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.

1st Place

“These Two Hands” by Jim Chalker

My granddad was a woodcarver

Never had a lot to say

But what he spoke came through his hands

And it took your breath away

He owned an old worn set of tools

Used to chisel as he stood

And he could carve a symphony

From a simple piece of wood

Chorus

And he lived each day like it mattered

Did all that one man can

He was humble, yet he could hold his head

Just as high as any man

And he taught me life’s a challenge

And how to make my stand

‘Cause everything he ever owned

He earned with his two hands

My father was a mason

Made his name in brick and stone

You could see his work all over town

In all the finest homes

As straight as any laser beam

The courses that he laid

And everybody marveled

At the beauty that he made

Chorus

And he lived each day like it mattered

Did all that one man can

He was humble, yet he could hold his head

Just as high as any man

And he taught me life’s a challenge

And how to make my stand

‘Cause everything he ever owned

He earned with his two hands

And me I play this old guitar

I have since just a boy

Sometimes the stories make me cry

Other times I sing for joy

I can fill the air with songs of praise

I can fill your heart with chills

The work ain’t always steady

But it always pays the bills

Chorus

And I live each day like it matters

And I do the best I can

Cause I learned from guys who understood

What it means to be a man

And I know that life’s a challenge

Now I’m here to make my stand

And everything I’ve ever owned

I earned with these two hands

Bridge

You know I never wore that cap and gown

Didn’t choose to go that road

But I’m doing fine with these hands of mine

Always carried my own load

Chorus

So I’ll live each day like it matters

And keep doing all I can

And I’ll raise my son to know what’s right

And how to make his stand

‘Cause it’s true that life’s a challenge

But I rise to its demands

So I thank God for what He did

When He gave me these two hands

Judges QUOTES:

Martin Sexton: “Loved the simple imagery and reverence to the old school ways. The world needs more songs that celebrate creating with our hands and not so much emphasis on a college degree. I’m guessing Mike Rowe would love this one.”

Rhett Atkins: “Good descriptive song.”

King & Country: “Well written, while it is more poetry than it is song, the articulation of how they communicate someone expressing themselves through their hands.”

Judy Stakee: “I compliment you on the way you told a generational story simply and uniquely. The lyric kept unfolding; with every sentence I learned something new.”

Scotty McCreery: “Love this song. Teaches about the importance of hard work, and letting your hard work be your legacy. Walking the walk instead of talking the talk. Love how it turns from manual labor to playing guitar. Lots of things you can do with 2 hands that speak volumes. Great flow and rhyming as well.”

William Fitzsimmons: “Lovely generational tale honoring one’s recent ancestors. Meter and pace are pleasant and well thought out. Wonderful word imagery.”

2nd Place

“Stained Glass” by Hailey Lance

Verse 1

Should’ve lost the invitation

Don’t know what I had to see

Such a sad special occasion

You at the altar without me

It’s a pretty little white church

The kind I would’ve liked

I can hear the music playing

But I can’t bear to go inside

Chorus

Cause on this side of the stained glass

There’s a chance that I might get you back

No one’s made promises that have to last

On this side of the stained glass

Verse 2

Can’t hear what she’s saying

But I can read it on your lips

Smilin’ like you’re staying

So I look away before the kiss

Chorus

Cause on this side of the stained glass

There’s a chance that I might get you back

No one’s made promises that have to last

On this side of the stained glass

Bridge

White-dress kaleidoscope

Twists and twirls till I lose hope

Chorus

Cause on her side of the stained glass

No chance I’ll ever get you back

You made promises that have to last

On her side of the stained glass

Wish you’d come stand with me

Out here in the past

On this side of the stained glass

Judges QUOTES:

Rhett Atkins: “Feel the pain of the singer.”

King & Country: “[Has the] capacity to create a story through visuals and use the metaphor.”

Bonnie Baker: “Love the idea of being on two sides of the same glass and how that different perspective brings two different stories.“

Nina June: “Beautiful imagery throughout the lyrics. I like the idea of the two sides of the stained glass. [The] first sentences of the first verse really pulled me in.”

Scotty McCreery: “Love this take on a one-person heartbreak song. Can feel the anguish. Love the imagery. Feel like I’m looking right at a good old little white church with stained glass windows. Cool idea.”

3rd Place

“She Walks on Water” by Jim Hartline

She walks on water

But she dances on wine

With a devilish twinkle

In her angelic eyes

The prophets are laughing

The elders are crying

She walks on water

But she dances on wine

My sweet señorita

With a glass in her hand

The spirits are flowing

So strike up the band

She’s just about perfect

Damn near divine

She walks on water

But she dances on wine

An hour after midnight

The cabernet’s gone

So break out another

The night is still young

My miracle baby

She’s one of a kind

She walks on water

But she dances on wine.

Judges QUOTES:

King & Country: “Captivating and some of the best songs take familiar ideas and spin it in a fresh thought. “

Bonnie Baker: “She walks on water and dances on wine… like the irony of this storyline. Someone who ‘walks on water’ is someone we think is perfect and then putting that with the story of someone being more free to dance and be joyful while drinking wine. Like the feel of this. “

Lance Carpenter: “Great first line, really pulled me in. Very simple short lyric but it told the story and sometimes that’s all you need.”

4th Place

“Carved In Stone” by Carolyn Wardwell

Verse 1

Bartender says he’s always here on Mondays

but lately, he’s been here every day

in that corner where he drinks

judging from his eyes he thinks

guess he’s trying to drink the memories away

Verse 2

the things he’s seen and done I can’t imagine

he don’t talk about it/ and I don’t ask

I just know he served three tours

where exactly I ain’t sure

I just heard him say/ he thought he’d never make it back

Chorus

and he hates when people call him a hero

he says the heroes didn’t make it home

they’re the ones who fought and died

they made the sacrifice

the heroes are the names carved in stone

Verse 3

one day I thanked him for his service

and you should have seen the look in his eyes

he said there’s nothing to thank me for

there’s no gratitude in war

I just did what I had to do / to survive

Chorus

and he hates when people call him a hero

he says the heroes didn’t make it home

they’re the ones who fought and died

they made the sacrifice

the heroes are the names carved in stone

Verse 4

but I say let’s raise our glasses for a toast

to all the heroes who deserve respect the most

here’s to the ones who fought and died

all who served and sacrificed

to us Your heroes /and we thank God you made it home

thank God for heroes/ and the ones who made it home

Judges QUOTES:

Rhett Atkins: “Paints a really good picture.”

King & Country: “Emotionally compelling—whenever you’re writing someone else’s stories really appreciate the wider context to raise up a people group or a person. Not incredibly well written but can feel the person they’re writing about which draws you in.”

Judy Stakee: “What a great story. I love the chorus for its unique perspective on the Hero subject. I love being surprised!”

Honorable Mentions

Laura Frawley

“Where Only Love Remains”

Megan Bee

“Never Known”

Anthony Giampetro

“Only A House”

Mitch Townley

“If Love Was A House”

Doc Strassberg

“A Little Bit More”

Megan Kelley

“Queen of Forever and the King of Goodbye”

Cowriter(s): Mike Parker

Richard La Bella

“A Thousand Skies”

Dale Giffen

“All There Was”

Liz Pappademas

“Find My Way To You”

Lauren Smith

“That’s What Neighbors Do”

Photo courtesy of Jim Chalker