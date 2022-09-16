Just Like Clockwork: Taylor Swift Reveals Another ‘Midnights’ Album Easter Egg

Here at American Songwriter, we love to discuss the meaning and history of famous album art like Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti or Van Halen’s 1984. But rarely are we a part of the discussion while the album cover (and covers) are being revealed for the first time. Until now.

Taylor Swift has recently revealed a unique feature about her forthcoming album, Midnights, which is set for an October 21 release date. In a video posted to her Instagram account, Swift explained that Midnights would be released with four different album covers and that the back covers of each version would also feature individual artwork.

“Alright, I’ve been wanting to show you this for a while,” Swift said in the video. “So we have four different covers for the ‘Midnights’ album. And if you turn them over, there is obviously a back cover to each one of them, they’re each different.”

“What I wanted to show you is that if you put all the back covers together,” she continued. “She’s a clock. It’s a clock. It’s a clock, it makes a clock. It can help you tell time.”

Watch as Swift explains her album’s functionality below.

Midnights was first announced by Swift at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

“I’m so honored to have been recognized alongside such amazing artists and directors in this category. I just want to say I’m so heartened by the fact that for the first time in VMA history that four of the directors nominated in the Video Of The Year category are women,” she said.

She added, “You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made and I know with every second of this moment, we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it wasn’t for you, the fans. Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you… You emboldened me to do that. I had sort of made up my mind that it might be a fun moment to tell you … my brand new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight.”

Check out the Midnights albums HERE.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images