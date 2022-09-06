Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining Justice World Tour Through 2023 Due to Health

Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining dates of his Justice world tour, which ran through March 2023, due to health issues. The pop star recently postponed the U.S. Leg of his tour in June of 2022 after revealing his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left the right side of his face paralyzed for several weeks.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” said Bieber in a statement. “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock In Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

The remaining dates of the Justice Tour, in support of Bieber’s sixth album of the same name, included 70 dates in Europe and the UK, Asia, South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and more through March 25, 2023.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized I need to make my health the priority right now,” added Bieber. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this. I love you all passionately.”

