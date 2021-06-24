Justin Timberlake, Mia Farrow, Mariah Carey and More Show Support for Britney Spears

For the first time in public, Britney Spears was able to share her voice. In a hearing to end her conservatorship on Wednesday June 23, Spears told her side of the story in a 23-minute-statement shared over the phone with California Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny

“I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life,” she said in an excerpt from the call. “And I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things.”

She continued, “I’m not lying. I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”

After audio of Spears’ statement became public, friends, fans and celebrities, from ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake to pop legend Mariah Carey, took to social media to share their support with the #FreeBritney hashtag. Here’s what they had to say:

Justin Timberlake:

In three consecutive tweets, Timberlake showed his support.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

“No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

“Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Halsey:

“Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.”

In a second tweet, Halsey added:

“Additionally, fuck anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health. #FreeBritney“

Mariah Carey:

“We love you Britney!!! Stay strong”

Khloe Kardashian:

“No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better. #FreeBritney”

Brandy:

“Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans”

Courtney Love Cobain:

“The only people who deserve credit for the 24mins in 13 years @britneyspears was allowed to speak are the #FreeBritney Army and @starksamantha. She did this almost entirely on her own; used her own money, researched it herself. No one believed her! Now they do #freebritneyarmy“

Stella Parton:

“Not only is Britney Spears being exploited she is being extorted,held hostage, abused and neglected by the very people who are taking her money plus they’ve robbed her of her children and made her pay these same people.This is our legal system in America for women!!! #FreeBritney“

Vera Wang:

“No words. #FreeBritney“

Melissa Rivers:

“Heartbreaking to hear yesterday’s testimony from @britneyspears. The world is watching and supporting you.”

Heartbreaking to hear yesterday’s testimony from @britneyspears. The world is watching and supporting you.



Jameela Jamil:

“Been saying it for years. FREE BRITNEY. I can’t believe this legal hostage situation. Poor kid was just talented. Two decades of punishment from tabloids and her own team, are not survivable. She’s so strong for withstanding this. We love you Britney!”

Mia Farrow:

“She was still a kid when we/ the press hunted her like an animal. When temporarily she crumbled under that pressure (who wouldn’t) her father, for 13 years now, has had control of her freedom, all decisions personal & professional, her money & even her body #FreeBritney.”