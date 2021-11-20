Britney Spears Thanks Lady Gaga, Chides Christina Aguilera for “Refusing to Speak” on Conservatorship

Britney Spears is unfettered and she’s letting the world know.

On Friday (November 19), Spears took to social media to comment on those commenting on her. In the wake of a victory against her father and his contentious conservatorship over her career, Spears is waving the receipts, acknowledging who was in her corner and who wasn’t.

For example, Spears called out her fellow pop star, Christina Aguilera, for what Aguilera didn’t say about Spears troubles. The two, who were members of the Mickey Mouse Club together as far back as 1992, have been linked in one way or another for decades.

In June, Aguilera tweeted: “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

“The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control,” Aguilera tweeted in a subsequent post.

“To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

Seemingly, though, for Spears, those words came too late. In an Instagram story this week, Spears wrote a comment over a clip of Aguilera in an interview at Thursday’s recent Latin Grammy when asked about Spears.

When doing interviews on the red carpet, a reporter asked about Britney Spears. Aguilera’s publicist immediately stepped in to intervene, saying, “No we’re not doing that tonight. I’m sorry, thank you though,” and whisked Aguilera away. She was able to say, “I can’t, but I’m happy for her.”

Spears wrote over the Aguilera clip: “I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you … Yes I do matter!”

Aguilera, who recently released a new music video and single “Somos Nada,” has recently shared more and more songs where she sings in Spanish. She also wowed audiences before the Latin Grammys on the red carpet, and during her performance at the ceremony.

In a later post, Spears had different language to use and praised fellow performer Lady Gaga, writing, “Thank you @LadyGaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind, you made me cry!!! I love you!!!”

As we reported, the conservatorship that held Britney Spears in a tight hold for nearly 14 years has ended, giving the artist freedom over her personal life, finances, and her career for the first time since 2008. Now that Spears, 39, is free from the longtime conservatorship led by her father Jamie Spears, the pop star is not heading back into the studio anytime soon.

“I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in,” said Spears in a lengthy Instagram post in October. “And now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake.”

After the news of her freedom, many around the world celebrated Spears, from Gaga to Vera Wang to Tara Reid and Missy Elliott, who wrote, “May Blessings continue to flow for you! And nothing but Happiness Love & Peace of mind from here on out.”

