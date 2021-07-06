Miley Cyrus is in the “Land of the #FreeBritney” with Latest Performance

Amid all of the celebrations this past weekend, Miley Cyrus was in Las Vegas for a Fourth of July performance at the opening of Resorts World. In true Cyrus fashion, the superstar rocked a mullet and the American flag while playing to her audience. During her setlist of originals and cover songs, Cyrus sang “Party In The U.S.A.” interjected with statements of support for Britney Spears.

The taxi man turned on the radio, he turned to me and said, ‘Free Britney, Free Britney!, Cyrus chanted. The original lyrics to the song include the line And a Britney song was on, repeated three times in the bridge. Cyrus’ ad libbing around these lines comes on the heels of Spears’ public statements about her conservatorship. Like Cyrus, countless other celebrities and artists have come forward to advocate for a change in Spears’ conservatorship.

After her initial improv, Cyrus later continued to champion the Free Britney mantra. A Jay-Z song—honestly, fuck Jay-Z. Free Britney! Free, free, free, free Britney!, Cyrus called out. “We love Jay-Z, but we got to free this bitch. It’s stressing me the fuck out!”

After her Vegas performance, Cyrus shared a digitally altered version of “Party in the U.S.A.” via Twitter with the caption “Land of the #FreeBritney.” This adamant support of pop icon Britney Spears comes as no surprise. In a 2019 concert in Memphis, Cyrus also shouted “Free Britney!” during her performance of “Party in the U.S.A.” Clearly, Cyrus will use every opportunity to speak out for the beloved singer.

An actual video of me at @resortsworldlv tonight partying in the USA! 🇺🇸 Land of the #FreeBritney @SaintHoax pic.twitter.com/wOeL1zCScY — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 4, 2021

Check out a fan-eye view of Miley Cyrus chanting her recent support for Britney Spears here.